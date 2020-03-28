Georgia Football: Hudson Wolfe Places Bulldogs in Top 5

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the cut for another top prospect, this time its 4-star tight end, Hudson Wolfe.

Also in the mix is Ohio State, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Wolfe is currently ranked as the 214th best player in the country, as well as the 5th best player in the state of Tennessee on the 247sports composite ranking.

The Hardin County High School product is also listed as a Top-10 tight end in the country, which is why so many top tier programs are after his talents.

At 6'6 245 pounds, Wolfe provides a lot of size. Hudson possesses an SEC frame and carries it in an extremely athletic manor. While Wolfe has some athleticism, he uses his size to his advantage for the majority of his production.

Still, Wolfe has flashed athleticism given his size. That allows him to pick up yards after the catch. His size and athleticism give him a ton of potential to be a dynamic player at the next level in both blocking and catching situations. Of all the Tight End targets Georgia is after, Wolfe's ceiling could be the highest. He's still got some physical development to take place.

At the moment, Wolfe only has one visit scheduled, which is due up in June at Alabama. It's likely Wolfe will give an official visit to each school in his top five.

Other names to know:

On top of Hudson Wolfe, Georgia is also heavily pursuing west coast products, Brock Bowers and Moliki Matavao, who are both among the nation's Top-150.

Carson Beck, Darnell Washington, Theo Johnson

They have made their intentions clear in terms of pursuing a Tight End in the 2021 class. The idea of bringing in two TEs in one class is not out of the realm for Georgia at this point. They had intentions of pairing Darnell Washington and Theo Johnson in 2020.

Here's a look at Hudson Wolfe's highlights:

