BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Hudson Wolfe Places Bulldogs in Top 5

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the cut for another top prospect, this time its 4-star tight end, Hudson Wolfe.

Also in the mix is Ohio State, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Wolfe is currently ranked as the 214th best player in the country, as well as the 5th best player in the state of Tennessee on the 247sports composite ranking. 

The Hardin County High School product is also listed as a Top-10 tight end in the country, which is why so many top tier programs are after his talents.

At 6'6 245 pounds, Wolfe provides a lot of size. Hudson possesses an SEC frame and carries it in an extremely athletic manor. While Wolfe has some athleticism, he uses his size to his advantage for the majority of his production.

Still, Wolfe has flashed athleticism given his size. That allows him to pick up yards after the catch. His size and athleticism give him a ton of potential to be a dynamic player at the next level in both blocking and catching situations. Of all the Tight End targets Georgia is after, Wolfe's ceiling could be the highest. He's still got some physical development to take place. 

At the moment, Wolfe only has one visit scheduled, which is due up in June at Alabama. It's likely Wolfe will give an official visit to each school in his top five.

Other names to know:

On top of Hudson Wolfe, Georgia is also heavily pursuing west coast products, Brock Bowers and Moliki Matavao, who are both among the nation's Top-150.

https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTY3MTAwOTcyMDM4ODkxMTgx_img_0605
Carson Beck, Darnell Washington, Theo Johnson

They have made their intentions clear in terms of pursuing a Tight End in the 2021 class. The idea of bringing in two TEs in one class is not out of the realm for Georgia at this point. They had intentions of pairing Darnell Washington and Theo Johnson in 2020. 

Here's a look at Hudson Wolfe's highlights: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments (1)
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Wolfe is a really big, fluid athlete. No wonder schools like Bama, Georgia, and Ohio State find their logos in this Top-5.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Schools Warned About Recruiting Violations Amid Coronavirus

The NCAA declared a mandatory recruiting dead period due to the coronavirus  pandemic. Several SEC schools have been warned about recruiting violations.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Get to Know 2022 CB, Tre'quon Fegans

One of eight Fegans brothers, Tre'quon Fegans just received an offer from Georgia along with several other SEC schools. Get to know this 2022 CB.

Brooks Austin

SEC to Allow Virtual Meetings and Instruction Amidst COVID-19

The SEC announced this week that starting Monday, players and coaches will be able to have virtual meetings and conduct instruction amidst COVID-19.

Brooks Austin

Rayshaun Hammonds Declares for NBA Draft

Georgia's rising senior forward, Rayshaun Hammonds has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Three 2020 Signees Voted Top Prospect By Coaches

ESPN interviewed coaches from every Power-5 conference, asking each to identify the best player in the 2020 class. Three Bulldog Signees were mentioned.

Brooks Austin

Todd Gurley Says He Did Not See Release Coming From LA Rams

Todd Gurley joined Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast and revealed that he did not see the realease coming from the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Allen

Kirk Herbstreit Casts Serious Doubt on 2020 College Football Season

ESPN college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has cast some serious doubt on the 2020 NFL and College Football seasons amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Brooks Austin

Shazz Preston: The 2022 4 Star Receiver Discusses His Offer From Georgia

Shazz Preston is a playmaker for St. Jame High School in Louisiana. The class of 2022 4-Star receiver just earned an offer from Georgia and discussed it with the Bulldog Maven.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia wasn't known for it's star power on the defensive line a year ago. Though the depth of the position is staggering.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Donovan Edwards Shows Why He's a Top Priority For Georgia Football

The latest Instagram post for 4-Star running back Donovan Edwards encapsulates many of the reasons that he is of the highest priority for Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967