SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Smart Addresses Major Issue with Scholarship Numbers

Brooks Austin

With COVID-19 dictating how the 2020 college football season goes, will that impact the incoming recruiting class? Yes, in so many ways.

In March, the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting and players have not been able to take an official visit to any schools. The NCAA has extended the dead period until April 15, 2021, so recruits will not be able to visit a school they are interested in attending for more than a calendar year.

This dead period prohibits coaches from traveling to watch a recruit play a high-school game, making it impossible for teams to see everything they would like to. Coaches must rely solely on highlight tapes that recruits post on Hudl, which will only be the plays they believe are their best.

Not to mention the importance of the in-person evaluation going beyond the play of the athlete. How do they respond to coaching? Are they leaders? How do they interact with their teammates? All of those aspects of the evaluation are now gone.

Early Signing Day

With early signing day just around the corner on Dec. 16, head coaches have to figure out exactly how many spots they have available.

At this point, the early signing day has become the target date for players to sign their National Letter of Intent. Head Coach Kirby Smart expects to have most of his recruiting class sign early. He said, “We’re looking at the possibility of anywhere from 14 to 20 mid-year enrollees.” If that many sign early, there will only be a couple of players signing with Georgia on National Signing Day in February.

A mid-year enrollee is when the recruit signs on early signing day and begins taking classes in January. When student complete all the graduation requirements early, they can graduate in December and start their collegiate career the next semester. This allows the recruit to join the team for bowl-game practices and spring camp instead of waiting until fall practice begins. 

85-Man Roster

Each school can have 85 football players on scholarship, but COVID-19 has made this more complicated than usual.

The NCAA has granted each college football player an additional year of eligibility, and seniors who claim this additional year will not count toward the 85 limit. However, this does not go into effect until the fall semester of 2021. While Smart is happy to know everyone was given a chance to play one more season, he now must balance this with the mid-year enrollees he will have next week.

Smart stated, “We don’t really control what seniors stay, and we’ll certainly give them the flexibility, but if we have more mid-years that want to come than seniors who want to leave, we have a problem.”

There are several seniors that Georgia would love to see play one more season, but there are several players in the 2021 recruiting class that Georgia would love to see play for the next three-to-four seasons. It is up to the coaching staff to figure out how they want to manage this. If Georgia tells a recruit they don't have a mid-year spot for them, it could start things off on the wrong foot. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Missouri Is Not the Team to Sleepwalk Against

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on Eli Drinkwitz (5-3) Tigers, Missouri is on a tear as of late having won their last three.

Kobe Wharton

Netori Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia has yet another entry into the NCAA transfer portal as junior offensive lineman Netori Johnson submitted his name into the portal.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

All-America safety Richard LeCounte has accepted his invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is now one of seven Georgia Bulldogs that will be in playing in the game

Kobe Wharton

Update on Donovan Edwards and Chances he Lands at Georgia

Just six days out from early national signing day, this is an update on Donovan Edwards and where he stands in his recruitment.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Missouri

Georgia football concludes its 2020 regular season Saturday at Missouri. The Tigers are 5-3 and have decent stats to match its solid record.

Kyle Funderburk

From RBU to DBU: How Georgia's Run of Elite DB Talent Continues

Many have touted Georgia for years as “Running Back University” and now they are starting to push themselves toward another branding: Defensive Back University.

Evan Crowell

Georgia WR Makiya Tongue Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Makiya Tongue has officially entered the transfer portal according to a statement he released on social media Wednesday.

Brooks Austin

Arik Gilbert Opts Out, Orgeron Hopeful to Keep Him

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has officially opted out of the remainder of the season after rumors circulated about a potential transfer portal entry.

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis Could Return to the Lineup

After missing three games with an elbow injury, it appears nose tackle, Jordan Davis is set to make his return.

Brooks Austin