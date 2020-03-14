BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: Bulldogs Make Top Five for WR, Mario Williams

Brooks Austin

It seems like Georgia finds its way into almost any top list of 4-star prospects across the country, and as the 2021 cycle continues to heat up you should only expect more. 

4-star wide receiver Mario Williams has placed Georgia in his top-5 list of schools today on social media. The Bulldogs join Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, and LSU. 

The Plant City, Florida product could be considered undersized at 5'10, but he plays much larger and has a thick lower half he almost looks like a running back playing receiver. 

I would compare his game to former Ole Miss wide receiver, A.J. Brown who is also in the 5'11 range at 200+ pounds. Williams' ability after the catch is something truly special. He has incredible contact balance and runs angry with the football. 

Georgia has a loaded wide receiver room at this point, however, a player like Williams — who projects to the slot — could find playing time relatively early in his college career at Georgia with the X and Z positions being loaded down with big-bodied targets like George Pickens, Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson, Makiya Tongue, and Tommy Bush along with several others that could very well still be on the roster. 

At this point, it seems that if Georgia lands Williams, they would have made a serious comeback in the recruitment of this Florida YAC monster. 

For all things on Georgia Football recruiting check out the recruiting tab on the top of the homepage. As visits are now on hold till at least April 15th, Georgia's staff will be talking to prospects across the country. 

