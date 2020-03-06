Georgia Football Makes Top List for Xavian Sorey Jr.

The Georiga Bulldogs have found their way into yet another list of top schools from one of the nation's top players.

Xavian Sorey Jr., the 5th ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class, according to 247sports.com, released his list of schools today. Whether some of the nation's elite programs within the mix.

Miami, Florida, Georiga, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabam, Florida State, LSU, Clemson, and Tennessee made the list for the prospect out of Graceville, Florida.

At 6'3, Xavian Sorey Jr. has above average length for a linebacker that plays in space as fluidly as he does. A two-sport athlete at Graceville High, playing both basketball and football, Sorey is one of the more interesting prospects in the 2021 cycle. His dunking highlight reel is almost as impressive as his football highlight reel.

He played running back, defensive end, outside linebacker, and safety for Graceville last year. Though, most programs are recruiting Sorey as an outside linebacker.

Sorey recently took a visit to Georgia this past weekend, though it would seem that Georgia has a bit of ground to gain on schools like Alabama and Clemson in this young man's recruitment.

Sorey would serve well in Georgia defensive system assuming he does want to rush the passer at least a bit. He seems to be much more comfortable playing in space and using that abnormal athleticism. However, outside linebackers in Kirby Smart's system have to be able to place their hand in the dirt every once in a while too.

One thing is for certain, they'd certainly take him and find a way to use him because this type of athleticism and build is simply rare.

Here's a look at Xavian Sorey Jr.'s highlight tape:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.