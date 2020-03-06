BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Makes Top List for Xavian Sorey Jr.

Brooks Austin

The Georiga Bulldogs have found their way into yet another list of top schools from one of the nation's top players. 

Xavian Sorey Jr., the 5th ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class, according to 247sports.com, released his list of schools today. Whether some of the nation's elite programs within the mix. 

Miami, Florida, Georiga, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabam, Florida State, LSU, Clemson, and Tennessee made the list for the prospect out of Graceville, Florida. 

At 6'3, Xavian Sorey Jr. has above average length for a linebacker that plays in space as fluidly as he does. A two-sport athlete at Graceville High, playing both basketball and football, Sorey is one of the more interesting prospects in the 2021 cycle. His dunking highlight reel is almost as impressive as his football highlight reel. 

He played running back, defensive end, outside linebacker, and safety for Graceville last year. Though, most programs are recruiting Sorey as an outside linebacker. 

Sorey recently took a visit to Georgia this past weekend, though it would seem that Georgia has a bit of ground to gain on schools like Alabama and Clemson in this young man's recruitment. 

Sorey would serve well in Georgia defensive system assuming he does want to rush the passer at least a bit. He seems to be much more comfortable playing in space and using that abnormal athleticism. However, outside linebackers in Kirby Smart's system have to be able to place their hand in the dirt every once in a while too. 

One thing is for certain, they'd certainly take him and find a way to use him because this type of athleticism and build is simply rare. 

Here's a look at Xavian Sorey Jr.'s highlight tape: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MJ Morris, 2022 QB, Is Building A Good Relationship With Georgia

Fresh off an unofficial visit to UGA, 2022 quarterback MJ Morris from Carrollton, Georgia, talks about the relationship he's building with the coaching staff.

Blayne Gilmer

Marlin Dean Commits to Georgia

It' still early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but the University of Georgia has it's third commitment today, as yet another in-state product, Marlin Dean picks the Dawgs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Which Early Enrollees Could Make a Splash This Spring

Spring football practice starts in less than two weeks at the University of Georgia. Today, we look at the early enrollees and which could make a splash this spring.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Recruiting: 2023 DE, Justin Benton Talks About Recent Visit

It's early in the 2023 cycle, but that hasn't stopped DE, Justin Benton from racking up offers from top programs like Georgia. He recaps his recent visit to Athens.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

G5 Recruiting: The Home For All Mid Major Prospects

With all the love and admiration shown for the four and five stars of the world, I felt it necessary to shine some light on the Group of 5 guys.

Brooks Austin

JC Latham: A Pro Mentality and A Big Target for Georgia Football

JC Latham is a mature player that will make his decision early. Georgia is working hard to show Latham their track record to lure the nation's 6th ranked tackle.

Blayne Gilmer

Now is the Time to Think About NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness

College programs are soon to be inundated NCAA Image and likeness regulations as eary as 2021. The time to start talking about how programs can use it is now.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia QB, Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors Laid to Rest

The rumors surrounding former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford potentially being traded have been laid to rest by the Detroit Lions coach and owner

Chris Allen

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Football: Get to Know 2020 Signee, Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton was one of the biggest flips in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Today, the Georgia football signee talks about why he chose Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Scott Cochran: You Can't Put A Price On Opportunity

Scott Cochran is a passionate coach to say the least. He's made a national name for himself with his enthusiasm. He loves the game. His salary at Georgia proves it.

Blayne Gilmer