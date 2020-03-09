BulldogMaven
Georgia Football Target, James Williams Updates Recruitment

Brooks Austin

Though James Williams did not participate in the events down at the Under Armour All-American Camp in South Florida this past weekend, he did stop by and confirm the latest in his recruitment headed into his final season at American Heritage High in Opa Locka, Florida. 

He told SIAA's John Garcia Jr. that his recruitment is still hyperfocused on the nation's top programs.

"Clemson, Georgia, Alabama," he said, prior to listing primary contacts from each national power. 

"Coach (Brent) Venables at Clemson, we have a tight relationship and talk football. Georgia, it's Coach Kirby (Smart). They're all recruiting me but it was Coley before. Coach (Charles) Huff at Alabama."

Williams has been on the Georgia radar for quite some time. The Bulldogs offered the South Florida prospect back in November of 2018. James Coley was his original recruiter, but since his departure for the Texas A&M tight end's coach spot after the hiring of Todd Monken, the head man has picked up his recruitment according to Williams. 

With Williams' statements at the event, we at least know nothing has changed since last month when he released his Top-3 consistent of Bama, Clemson, and Georgia. However, Williams hasn't ruled out the hometown Hurricanes. He mentioned Miami and Oklahoma as "coveted" offers. 

As for what schools he will be visiting soon, Williams has his eyes set on Clemson.

"I'm going to see Clemson soon, that's my main one," Williams said. "That's my focus right now. I've been there before but I haven't been there during the season, like doing activities. Seeing the team work on a game day."

A lot has been made about whether or not Williams will remain at Safety in college. The 6'5 220-pound safety has unprecedented size in the defensive backfield, and as of right now the top programs recruiting him all seem to agree with Williams' intentions to remain in the back end. 

"They tell me I've got to keep my weight down but I'm focused on safety and 'corner." 

Though he still has a Top-3 and is a ways off from any type of commitment or announcement, Williams seems to favor two of the programs involved: 

"Clemson and Georgia really stand out," he said. "It's like home. They treat me like I'm at home when I'm there."

Here's a look at James Williams Highlight: 

John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American contributed to this piece. 

