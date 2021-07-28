UGA Commit Named Top-10 Edge Rusher

The 2021 football season is inching ever closer to the start of College Football and high school football season. SI All-American has been evaluating some of the top talents around the country as they are now putting together a watch list for those talents who are in the running to be a part of the SI-99 All-American list.

Multiple Georgia targets made the watchlist for SIAA and added further confirmation that the Dawgs aren't the only schools pursuing these top edge rushing talents across the country.

Current Alabama commit, Jeremiah Alexander came in at number one among all edge rushers for the class of 2022. SIAA had this to say of the 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher out of Alabaster, Alabama.

Alexander is the 2022 classes’ premiere fast-twitch magician off the edge. Apart from first-class instincts, he’s a fantastic tackler. He plays with linebacker skills off the edge, but he’s also done heavy damage in between the tackles off stunts. He’s got a natural ability to shed blocks, with that high football IQ to diagnose and attack. Alabama is well-positioned to develop Alexander into another tackling machine in that front seven and we could see him being utilized as a packaged pass rusher as well. Perhaps a third-down specialist early on in Tuscaloosa, but we think Alexander has got the capability to grow into a true three-down player for the Tide.

Right behind him was Shemar Stewart, who is considering multiple schools, including the Dawgs.

One of the tougher evaluations nationally, from a position projection perspective, Stewart would be among the best ranked on the edge or as an interior defensive lineman. What pushed it over the top to keep him on the edge, where he has the most experience, is the sheer athleticism and length. Yes, Stewart has added to his frame and could work inside this fall with plenty of effectiveness, but his bend, balance and comfort lies on the outside. The Miami native hasn't sacrificed twitch as he has added good mass, with enough polish to continue to win with speed and/or counter with power. Improved work with his hands could take his game to the level that could push him to the top of the list.

Rounding out the bottom of the list for SI All-American are Darris Smith at number nine, the Georgia commit, and Jihaad Campbell at ten, the current Clemson commit.

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.