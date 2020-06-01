Xavier Worthy Names Top 6, Includes Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the final group of six for one of their main receiver targets in the class of 2021 Xavier Worthy.

Xavier Worthy is a 4-Star receiver out of Fresno, California and Georgia will be fighting off Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, and Oregon in this recruitment. The speedster from out west possesses 10.5 speed in the 100 meter and feels that if track season had gotten to occur this year for him, as he recently told Dawgs Daily, he would have, "been at 10.2 or 10.3. I was feeling really good about the season."

Not only is Worthy extremely fast, but he has incredible instincts with the ball in his hands as well. As a receiver, Worthy is not afraid to go over the middle and make catches in traffic. In fact, his willingness and ability to run routes with tremendous pacing and precision often times allow him to rip off big gains after the catch. The Central High School superstar is also lethal in the return game. This is somewhere that Worthy could contribute to a major college power at on day one. He understands how to read and set up blocks and only needs a sliver of daylight in order to take one to the house.

Speed seems to be the point of emphasis for Cortez Hankton and the Georgia staff when it comes to the receiver group in 2021. Georgia has 2 or 3 spots in this class that are likely to be dedicated to wide outs and I would not be shocked to see Worthy end up as one of them. Still a long way to go and some powerful programs to compete with. Dawg fans should keep an eye on Romello Brinson, Marcus Burke, and Malcolm Johnson Jr. as well. All three, in addition to Worthy, are prospects that Georgia is extremely high on and would take.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.