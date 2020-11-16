Georgia Falls to No. 6 in Team Rankings for Class of 2021

SI All-American released its official team rankings Monday for the graduating class of 2021. It will be one of the last updates for a class that is close to taking their first snaps on Saturdays. Georgia is ranked as the No. 6 recruiting class in the country with ample room for improvement. The Bulldogs not only need this class to live up to the ranking, but they need them to do it quickly if they want to compete with the national powers next season.

Here are the full rankings for the top 25 teams in the country:

Ohio State Alabama LSU Clemson Oregon Georgia Florida Michigan Oklahoma Notre Dame Miami Tennessee Auburn USC North Carolina Texas A & M Washington Wisconsin Minnesota Texas Nebraska Maryland Iowa Arizona State Florida State

In addition to coaching at the highest level, head coach Kirby Smart has consistently put himself among the nation's best recruiters. His staff has also done a tremendous job in his tenure, as evidenced by the shiny No. 6 ranking. There are still decisions to be made, as this Wednesday SI 99 player and the No. 1-ranked linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. will announce his college decision. Many expect Mondon to wind up between the hedges at Sanford Stadium, which would certainly boost the class ranking. Also, the No. 1 interior lineman in the rankings, Korey Foreman, remains uncommitted and has Georgia as a finalist. Georgia has a shot, albeit a long one, to also land defensive tackle Maason Smith, the No. 36 overall player in 2021. Linebacker Xavian Sorey and safety Terrion Arnold are still contemplating their college decisions, and both could well end up at Georgia.

There is still room to improve for this staff, something that they desperately need this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs have a handful of positions they need to be filled this season, and these 2021 recruits will have to fill those holes sooner rather than later. Here are a few positional needs for Georgia, followed by how some of these recruits can fill them. These players will all have a shot to play as soon as next season for the Dawgs. Evaluations of these prospects are courtesy of the SI All-American team and the previous player rankings.

Quarterback

Solution: Brock Vandagriff

SI All-American Rank: No. 2 Quarterback

Possessing a promising frame that appears to have gotten even stronger this offseason, Vandagriff is an elite decision-maker with ideal physical tools. The Peach State native has plus arm strength and seamlessly ties his lower half with his eyes and arm while clicking through his progressions from the pocket. Not to be restricted, Vandagriff possesses a good feel for perimeter pressure and enough athleticism and mobility to maneuver through traffic and produce off-schedule. He has a good 2-count release that allows him to drive the ball to targets through the third level and from the boundary to the field. Vandagriff projects well as the trigger man in an offense with 3-step and 5-step rhythm concepts in its passing game.

Blindside Tackle

Solution: Amarius Mims

SI All-American Rank: No. 3 Tackle

Mims is another prospect with high-end left tackle traits. He carries his weight with ease and still has room to add even more mass. He's a natural knee-bender with excellent athleticism and length. The Georgia native uses both a 45-degree set and mixes in a short-set in pass-protection to dance versus pass-rushers, and recovers well to combat inside moves. He uses his big hands to stymie, trap and bury, after playing to his size at the point. With his imposing frame and mass, Mims is effective as a base-blocker in the run game, and also takes solid angles when working up to cut off linebackers. As he continues refining his punch accuracy and progressing at blending his athleticism with technique, Mims should blossom.

Safety

Solution: David Daniel

SI All-American Rank: No. 2 Safety

Range, ball skills, versatility -- it all fits with the future Georgia Bulldog. Daniel is as comfortable running the alley and making a play with pop as he is retreating and tracking the football through the third level with urgency and purpose. He comes off the hash at 45 degrees more efficiently than one would expect at 6-foot-2 or better with the fluidity to gear down and cut up the grass in screaming downhill as needed. Having grown since his junior season based on offseason evaluations, Daniel could make the case for strongest floor among safety projections nationally. With the savvy and quickness to play as a sub defender or in the box, we don't expect to see him waiting very long to see the field even on a talent rich roster like the one Kirby Smart has assembled in Athens.