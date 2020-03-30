Georgia Basketball: JUCO prospect Tyron McMillan commits to Georgia

It took longer than expected, but Tom Crean has received his first commitment this offseason from Tyron McMillan from Kilgore J.C. in Kilgore, Texas. McMillan now joins his former AAU teammate, Sahvir Wheeler in Athens.

McMillan also considered offers from LSU, Arizona State, and St. Johns before committing to Georgia.

Ty McMillan is a 6'8 225 lbs forward who adds a lot of size to a frontcourt that has already lost Rodney Howard, and for the moment, Rayshaun Hammonds.

In his freshman campaign, McMillan started 27 games, averaging 10.4 PPG and 5.7 RPG. McMillan also shot 52.1% from the field.

He'll have three years of eligibility left at Georgia. Given his connection and chemistry with Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler and his college-level experience, McMillan will have a great opportunity to produce early-on in his tenure at Georgia.

McMillan offers a lot of power moves in the paint, and does a great job of following his teammates' misses for "trash points". McMillan has also showcased his ability to block shots and rebound at an efficient level. Those abilities were something that Georgia struggled with at times last season, but adding a guy like McMillan to the mix will certainly help fix that issue.

What's next in recruiting?

Barring Rayshaun Hammonds decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft, Georgia has one scholarship left for the 2020 recruiting class.

Still, quite a few options on the board, Georgia still has to decide whether to add a player at the high school level or hit the graduate transfer market.

The Bulldogs are still after 2021 prospects, Jonathan Kuminga and Mike Foster, but have also made the final cut for Top-150 guard, Donovan Williams of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Still left on the graduate transfer market is guard Dimencio Vaughn.