Georgia Football Makes The Top 8 Of Tight End Brock Bowers

BGilmer18

Despite a moratorium on both on and off-campus recruiting visits, the fast-paced world of major college football recruiting continues. Today, highly coveted tight end Brock Bowers narrowed down his college options to a group of 8 schools. Georgia has made the cut along with Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon State, Cal, UCLA, and Washington  

Brock Bowers jumps out at you when you watch film of Napa High School. The 4-Star 2021 Tight End has a big, athletic frame at 6'3" 220 pounds and he would very well, especially with the ball in his hands.

Bowers displays versatility as you'll see him aligned all over the field for his high school team, including at running back. Brock plays with a toughness and physicality, both as a blocker and ball carrier, that has endeared him to many Power 5 programs so far.

Georgia offered Bowers back in September of 2019 and the Napa native made the cross-country trek to Athens for an unofficial visit back in January. On the visit, Bowers and his family got to spend time with new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Head Coach Kirby Smart, and of course Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley.

Bowers recently told the Bulldog Maven on SI.com that, "Coach Hartley and I talk a lot and have a good relationship." The priority tight end prospect also explained in an interview earlier this year why he is found of Athens and the vibe of the Classic City. "I like Athens. It reminded me a lot of Napa, where I live. It seems like a cool college town. The facilities were really nice, and they're getting a new weight room in there too, so that should be really good," said Bowers.

Georgia will sign at least one and potentially two tight ends in this class. Bowers has been a top priority for a long time for the Dawgs and now they are one step closer to bringing this multi-faceted athlete into the fold.

