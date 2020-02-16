Georgia  Makes Top 3 for James Williams

At 6'5" 220 pounds, James Williams looks like a NFL wide receiver roaming the field for Western High School in Opa Locka, Florida. Williams is an absolute freak athlete that can do just about anything asked of him on a football field and is well-deserving of the 5th overall ranking by 247 Sports in the recruiting class of 2021. Today, the top-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class, announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to a top 3.

Georgia is securely in the top trio of schools for Williams, along with Bama and Clemson.

James Williams is as physically gifted as they come. With the length and speed that he possesses at 6'5", Williams is a quarterback's worst nightmare back in coverage. As a deep safety, Williams can run with nearly any receiver that threatens his area. He also has such long strides that if a pass hangs up just a little too long he will make quarterbacks pay because he is a ball hawk and possesses tremendous ability to pluck the ball out of the air and subsequently do damage with it on the return.

Williams is also versatile. The frame that he has allows him to come down and play in the box with no hesitation! James can take on would-be blockers and still put himself into a position to make tackles on a ball carrier. The size and physicality combination of the South Florida native is something that could allow him to contribute to Georgia's defense mightily over the next few seasons should Athens end up being his final destination.

