BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia  Makes Top 3 for James Williams

Blayne Gilmer

At 6'5" 220 pounds, James Williams looks like a NFL wide receiver roaming the field for Western High School in Opa Locka, Florida. Williams is an absolute freak athlete that can do just about anything asked of him on a football field and is well-deserving of the 5th overall ranking by 247 Sports in the recruiting class of 2021. Today, the top-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class, announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to a top 3.

Georgia is securely in the top trio of schools for Williams, along with Bama and Clemson.

James Williams is as physically gifted as they come. With the length and speed that he possesses at 6'5", Williams is a quarterback's worst nightmare back in coverage. As a deep safety, Williams can run with nearly any receiver that threatens his area. He also has such long strides that if a pass hangs up just a little too long he will make quarterbacks pay because he is a ball hawk and possesses tremendous ability to pluck the ball out of the air and subsequently do damage with it on the return.

Williams is also versatile. The frame that he has allows him to come down and play in the box with no hesitation! James can take on would-be blockers and still put himself into a position to make tackles on a ball carrier. The size and physicality combination of the South Florida native is something that could allow him to contribute to Georgia's defense mightily over the next few seasons should Athens end up being his final destination.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Bulldogs Win Second in a Row vs Richmond Spiders

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Richmond Spiders here today at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Baseball team now moves to (2-0) on the season.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs: NFL Draft Stock Update, Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas was at one point the consensus #1 tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, the latest update on his draft stock shows he could be falling.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Baseball: Happy Opening Day

Spring is finally here which means baseball in Athens, gear up for Opening Day as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Richmond Spiders today at 5pm at Foley Field.

Brooks Austin

Tony Grimes, Cerebral 5 Star DB is High on The University of Georgia

Tony Grimes is the best DB in the 2021 cycle. The 5-Star from Virginia Beach has a high football IQ and he is high on the University of Georgia football program.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Bostonfan1967

Aaron Murray Ruled Out For Week 2 of XFL

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray's tough luck in the professional ranks as he's been ruled out of the week 2 of the XFL due to injury. Full details

Brooks Austin

Georgia Remains A Priority for 4 Star Edge Defender Monkell Goodwine

Monkell Goodwine has an elite list of schools to choose from. Dan Lanning and Georgia made the cut in the top 8 for the 4-Star hybrid edge defender and remain a priority.

Blayne Gilmer

OPINION: Mel Tucker, An Example Of Why to Commit To the School Not the Coach

The recent Mel Tucker saga has struck a nerve on a lot of people on social media. But, I see it as yet another example of why you commit to a school, not coach.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Bulldogs make Top-6 for RB, Evan Pryor

Evan Pryor is the nation's 5th ranked RB in 2021. Today, he announced on social media his top-6, including the Georgia Bulldogs, in the running to land him.

Brooks Austin

Georgia and Alabama Set For a Top 5 Tilt in Tuscaloosa According to ESPN

ESPN's Bill Connelly makes a preseason ranking for all 130 FBS football teams. Alabama and Georgia are 1st and 4th, setting up a Top 5 tilt in Tuscaloosa.

Blayne Gilmer

Tyrique Stevenson Set to Have Breakout Sophomore Campaign for Georgia

Tyrique Steven had a big learning curve as a true freshman for Georgia. Now comfortable in the system, he is set to have a breakout sophomore campaign.

Brooks Austin