Georgia Recruiting: 2021 4-Star Tight End Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers jumps out at you when you watch film of Napa High School. The 4-Star 2021 Tight End has a big, athletic frame at 6'3" 220 pounds and he would very well, especially with the ball in his hands.

Bowers displays versatility as you'll see him aligned all over the field for his high school team, including at running back. Brock plays with a toughness and physicality, both as a blocker and ball carrier, that has endeared him to many Power 5 programs so far.

Georgia offered Bowers back in September of 2019 and the Napa native just made the cross-country trek to Athens for his unofficial visit. Bulldog Maven on Si.com caught up with him to see how it went and catch up on his recruitment so far.

Brock Bowers running through drills at Napa High School

Q: Tennessee and Georgia were the first schools to really offer you outside of the Pac-12 and schools out west. What has it been like starting to get attention and offers from major programs that far from home?

"Man its honestly crazy, it sometimes doesn't even seem real. Sometimes you'll see these big schools (who have offered) on TV and I can't believe that I have a chance to go play there. It's great."

Q: Was there any particular point in your recruitment where you realized, hey this is getting big and picking up steam?

"I think it honestly was, I mean I remember the unreal feeling the one night back in September when Georgia and Washington both offered me in the same night. That like wow! This is pretty crazy."

Q: How has your relationship with Georgia developed?

"I started texting with Coach Hartley and communicating over the phone and I like him, he's a cool guy. We set up the visit to get out there and it seems to be a good place out there. I like the coaches and it seems to be a good family environment out there."

Q: Talk about the unofficial visit. How did it go? What did you think about Athens and the facilities?

"I like Athens. It reminded me a lot of Napa, where I live. It seems like a cool college town. The facilities were really nice, and they're getting a new weight room in there too, so that should be really good."

Q: How much did you get to interact with Coach Smart on the visit?

"We got to sit down and talk with him for a while when we were there. He asked me a couple of questions. He asked what drives me to go out that far to find a school and things like that. So it was a really good chat with him. I really like him.

Q: What has Georgia expressed to you that they like about your game?

"One of the things that they like is what I can do with the ball in space. Also, I'm able to and not afraid to get down and block."

Q: Did you get to meet new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken? What impact does Georgia bringing a guy like him on have on your recruitment?

"He was actually the first coach, after Coach Hartley, that I sat down and talked with once we got there. It was a good chat. He seemed really excited (to be at Georgia) and he seemed like he wanted to throw the ball to the tight ends a bit more than they have in the past. Overall the new hire (of Todd Monken) didn't have that much of and impact, but I definitely like Coach Monken. It was nice getting to sit down and talk with him."

Q: Darnell Washington is another high-profile tight end like yourself from out west. What would it be like playing in the same position group with him?

"I actually got to play against him in a 7-on-7 tournament in Vegas last year. He's a big man! I think it would cool just getting to play with that type of guy."

Q: Did the commitment of the #1 ranked quarterback in your class Brock Vandagriff catch your eye any? What did you think about that?

"He was there when I was there, so I got to talk to him a little bit. Coach Hartley had me go over there and say what's up to him. I met with him for a quick second. That's a great pick up for them and that definitely caught my eye and they had the big tackle there as well (Amarius Mims, 6'7 1/2" 315 pounds)."

Q: What are the spring and summer going to look like for you?

"I'm planning on taking a few more unofficials in the spring and then hopefully by summer to get it narrowed down to a top 5 or something like that."

Q: Do you plan on being an early enrollee wherever you sign?

"I don't think I'll early enroll, but that could all change depending on where I go and what I do."

Q: Do you have a favorite or a lead group right now?

"Not really. There are a couple of schools that have been recruiting me super hard. None have a lead that is super far out ahead of the others though at this point."

Q: What are going to be the key factors and pieces in ultimately helping you make your decision?