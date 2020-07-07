DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting: 2022 DT, Christen Miller

Brooks Austin

6'6, 285 pounds. That's where the conversation begins with Cedar Grove defensive tackle, Christian Miller, but it's certainly not where it ends. Not when you find out that despite being a class of 2022 graduate, he's only 15-years old. 

His father decided when he was younger that Christen was plenty smart to begin school, so, he started him early. Now, Christen is one of the nation's top prospects in a grade that sees players some times two years his senior. 

A constant smile on his face, Miller is known for his high level of energy at all times. He's working with trainer, Jonathan Warner on getting that 6'6 frame to move fluidly and efficiently: 

"I learned the hard way because this year I didn't do a lot of stretching before the games. I didn't have a routine, so now I'm building that routine to where I can move how I want to move. I may play d-line, but I'm trying to move like a DB." 

I spoke with Jonathan Warner after the workout and he expressed to me just how willing to learn Miller is. And it's evident. Before every exercise, he listened intently on how Warner wanted the movement completed. Warner told me what blew him away the most about Miller, was upon meeting him one of the first things Christen said was he knew that majority of the reason he was getting the offers he had was based off his size, but in order to be great once he gets to the next level, he's got to pair that size with explosion and athleticism. 

As for his expectations for Cedar Grove this fall, he wants to see energy: 

"I just want us to have high energy on defense and fly to the ball. Have high energy and go win a state championship. I don't really focus on myself like that, but my goal this year football-wise is to stay low and be more technical when it comes to it. Be able to hit my moves and bend the corner, that's my big goal for this year." 

It's still early in his process, but Miller says Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky, LSU, and Colorado have really stood out to him leading up to this point. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Could Open the Season With Alabama on the Road

The world of college football is at a standstill, though one of the most anticipated games between Alabama and Georgia could be the season opener.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte Unanimous 1st Team Selection by SI Publishers

The Sports Illustrated teamsite publishers have all voted on the 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team and below are the results.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Second Year Tackles in McClendon and Truss vs 5-star Freshman

There's going to be a massive position battle when things return to normal in Athen between Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, and Broderick Jones

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Player Profile - Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Jamon Dumas-Johnson is set to make his commitment announcement Wednesday at 2PM eastern time. Here's everything you need to know.

Brooks Austin

Prospect To Watch - 2022 Tight End Marlin Klein

Marlin Klein is a student athlete at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in extreme northern Georgia. Klein comes from Germany and is chasing a football dream.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Nicolas Claxton could soon have larger role with Nets

Former Bulldog star Nicolas Claxton could be a prominent part of the Brooklyn Nets future.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Recruiting: It's Not Time to Panic Just Yet

Georgia has missed out on several top talents that were absolute takes in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but it's not exactly time to panic just yet and here's why.

Brooks Austin

Smael Mondon Narrows it Down to Five

The nation's top linebacker, Smael Mondon has narrowed his list of schools down to five and has included the Georgia Bulldogs. Full details.

Brooks Austin

Where Does Clay Webb Fit in the Mix in 2020?

Clay Webb was the nation's No. 1 ranked center in 2019, but with Trey Hill returning for a junior season in Athens, where does Webb fit in 2020?

Brooks Austin

Maason Smith Narrows List Down to Top 8

One of the Nation's top prospects, Maason Smith has narrowed his list down to a Top-8. Georgia has made the cut along with several other perennial powers.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin