6'6, 285 pounds. That's where the conversation begins with Cedar Grove defensive tackle, Christian Miller, but it's certainly not where it ends. Not when you find out that despite being a class of 2022 graduate, he's only 15-years old.

His father decided when he was younger that Christen was plenty smart to begin school, so, he started him early. Now, Christen is one of the nation's top prospects in a grade that sees players some times two years his senior.

A constant smile on his face, Miller is known for his high level of energy at all times. He's working with trainer, Jonathan Warner on getting that 6'6 frame to move fluidly and efficiently:

"I learned the hard way because this year I didn't do a lot of stretching before the games. I didn't have a routine, so now I'm building that routine to where I can move how I want to move. I may play d-line, but I'm trying to move like a DB."

I spoke with Jonathan Warner after the workout and he expressed to me just how willing to learn Miller is. And it's evident. Before every exercise, he listened intently on how Warner wanted the movement completed. Warner told me what blew him away the most about Miller, was upon meeting him one of the first things Christen said was he knew that majority of the reason he was getting the offers he had was based off his size, but in order to be great once he gets to the next level, he's got to pair that size with explosion and athleticism.

As for his expectations for Cedar Grove this fall, he wants to see energy:

"I just want us to have high energy on defense and fly to the ball. Have high energy and go win a state championship. I don't really focus on myself like that, but my goal this year football-wise is to stay low and be more technical when it comes to it. Be able to hit my moves and bend the corner, that's my big goal for this year."

It's still early in his process, but Miller says Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky, LSU, and Colorado have really stood out to him leading up to this point.

