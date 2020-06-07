6'3, 185 pounds as a rising junior. He throws 92 MPH off the mound, will be the starting quarterback for McEachern this fall, oh and he plays basketball for the Indians as well.

Let me introduce you to Bryce Archie.

Many in the football world haven't quite heard of him just yet because he's been patiently waiting behind Florida commit, Carlos Del Rio at McEachern, but with Del Rio off to Grayson high school for his senior season, it's Archie's show this season.

The first thing that I noticed upon watching Archie throw is how quick and efficient his release is. It's almost like a catcher's motion from behind the plate in the sense that there's no wasted motion in it at all. Which is rather shocking considering he's in the midst of a summer baseball season where he's on the mound every week throwing.

They are two totally different motions, and somehow he's managed to separate the two completely in terms of mechanics and still have incredible power, arm strength, and accuracy in both. He has aspirations to continue playing both in college and this ability to separate the two motions leads me to believe he will be able to do so effortlessly.

It's not just the talent with Archie either. It's the attitude. He just seems calm at all times, some would even say quite. His QB coach, Ron Veal, who's worked with the likes of Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence since they were even younger than Archie actually compares Archie's demeanor to that of Justin Fields.

It's an extremely deep quarterback class in 2022 from the state of Georgia. There's going to be at least SIX players go off to Division 1 schools, which can lead to guys like Archie being overlooked. Though after this season at McEachern, I wouldn't expect him to be so overlooked anymore when it comes to offers from Power-5 football schools.

As for baseball? Look, he's got the potential to be 93-95 MPH off the mound by the time he graduates high school, and that alone is worthy of a top-5 round selection in the MLB Draft. So, it's a serious discussion in terms of just going to be a professional after high school, and he certainly has the demeanor to make it happen.

He's already garnered attention from Coach Scott Stricklin and his staff at Georgia. As for the football staff, their attention is currently elsewhere with guys like Myles Morris and Gunner Stockton in 2022, for now.

