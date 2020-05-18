Four Horsemen- 2023 DBs That Have Already Gained the Attention of the Nation

Offers from major power-5 schools as a freshman in high school are few and far between. Unless you're classified as the elite of the elite.

Avieon Terrell, Kaleb Cost, Daiquan White, and Jace Arnold are exactly that.

A renowned defensive back trainer, Glenn Ford of I Dare U puts it "They are the next up." This is a man who's worked with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey, Shaq Wiggins, Reuben Foster, and Mike Hilton, Xavier McKinney, and A.J. Terrell.

To say he knows what talent looks like would be an understatement, to say the least.

These are the Four Horsemen of I Dare U.

Avieon Terrell, Westlake

The younger brother of 2020 first-round selection, A.J. Terrell, Avieon is already nearing twenty offers. In April he became the youngest player ever to receive an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. In fact, they still haven't even extended an offer to a member of the 2022 class. He's a technician at the position with all of the tools to be an elite defensive back on the collegiate level right now.

He may not grow to be as big as A.J. (nearing 6'2, 195 pounds) but he will have plenty of size to lock down on the outside in college, and certainly, the ball skills. Which are to him what sets him apart from other corners.

Kaleb Cost, Sandy Creek

Tennessee and Boston College have already offered this young man from Sandy Creek, with plenty more to come. He's got long arms and extremely fluid hips, and the type of "swag" you want your corners to have. He seamlessly moved in and around the defensive backfield last season and showed he not only has coverage ability but will come downhill and strike you as well.

His elite ball skills show up on offense as well, adding value as a receiver. But it's his killer mentality that he thinks shows up this most:

"My Killer Mentality. When I’m on the field nobody my friend. That takes me a long way and that what makes me a great competitor."

Daiqun White, Creekside

I had a chance to see Daiqun up close this past high school season at Creekside against Northgate high school and simply could not believe he was a freshman. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida State are already on the table for White.

The first thing that comes to mind upon evaluating White is just how smooth he is. Everything looks effortless. He played on defense at Creekside last season that was fluttered with Division 1 players and was asked to be on an island as a freshman. If you've seen Creekside play, you'll know that it's an extremely blitz heavy defense that demands a lot of their corners.

It's his patience paired with physicality that sets White apart:

"I'm physical and very patient in any coverage."

Jace Arnold, Marietta

Already offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Boston College, Jace is the quiet one of the bunch. He's a no-nonsense type of football player that packs a punch. And when you ask the four of them, they are all quick to acknowledge that Arnold is the fastest of them all. Most of that speed comes from genetics, Arnold's parents both ran track at SEC schools.

However, when you ask Arnold it's his physicality that sets him apart:

"I would say my physicality. It’s easy for me to be fast because I’ve been training all my life but it’s not easy to be fast and physical"

If you're looking for some of the nation's best corners in the class of 2023, you don't have to look too hard because four of them reside here on the westside of Atlanta and they are most likely on a field somewhere close working with Glenn Ford.

