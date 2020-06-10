DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: 2023 QB, Malachi Singleton a Name to Remember

Brooks Austin

It's certainly early for the 2023 recruiting class. The University of Georgia under Kirby Smart typically offers north of 240 prospects per class, and they are currently sitting at just 33 offers, with only one of those coming at the quarterback position. Raheim Jeter is that one offer, though that offer was delved out by former OC, James Coley. 

However, there's a name gaining steam in the 2023 class at the quarterback position. Malachi Singleton. 

Singleton is 6'2, 210 as a freshman, and started towards the back end of the season for North Cobb high school in Kennesaw, Georgia. He's every bit of a dual-threat, built like a running back, safeties didn't want to tackle this young man as a 15-year-old freshman. 

Now, headed into his sophomore season at North Cobb, he's leaning out and working on perfecting his craft as a quarterback. 

Evaluation

Ball placement. That's the first thing I noticed upon watching Singleton work out. Some quarterbacks have massive arms and don't get me wrong he throws a heavy ball, but most power arms don't always know where it's going. That's not the case with Singleton. 

He's got a quick, easy stroke that provides effortless balls in the intermediate game. Slants, outs, digs, and comebacks are thrown flawlessly with minimal effort as the ball jumps from his hands. 

The only area of improvement I see — granted his got three years of high school football left — is there are some mechanical inconsistencies in his arm slot on the deep ball. He tends to drop the arm slot to create the loft he needs to throw post and go routes. However, he's dedicated to his craft, and upon telling him to watch his own tape, he came back with the exact same thoughts. 

Self-realization and self-criticism are vital for a quarterback, especially one as young as Singleton, and he's got both. 

As for his ability to run, he's a bonafide 4.5 guy, with elite-level quickness and he bounces off of would-be tacklers. He's going to hold up in the run game in college as well, whereas some QBs that carry the dual-threat label won't be taking too many hits on Saturdays. 

Offers & Interest

Singleton already has an offer from Georgia Tech, and upon asking his high school coach, Dawgs Daily has come to learn that Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, and Ole Miss have already expressed interest in the 2023 QB. 

Singleton and company look to improve upon a (7-4) record from a year ago that saw their season end in pretty brutal fashion at they took the long trip down to Colquitt County high school, only to leave with a 35 to 7 loss. 

