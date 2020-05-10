DawgsDaily
2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile, Amarius Mims

Brooks Austin

There are a few prospects from the state of Georgia every year that the University of Georgia feels as if they simply have to have. 

In 2017, it was Richard LeCounte. In 2018, it was Justin Fields. 2019 it was a combination of Nolan Smith and Travon Walker. In 2020, it was Broderick Jones. Now, in the class of 2021, it's 5-star offensive tackle, Amarius Mims. 

He's 6'7", 315 pounds with a ceiling that is unforeseen in terms of offensive tackle prospects. He plays both ways for Bleckley County High in South Georgia, and despite the overload in the past two recruiting classes at offensive tackle for Georgia, Mims is a must-have in 2021 for Georgia. 

Mims is a player that has shown his motor during his high school career for the Royals of Bleckley County, playing both ways. When playing defensive end, you see Mims's athleticism on display as he is routinely able to shrug off would-be blockers and coral ball carriers. 

At tackle, Amarius is very agile and does a great job of playing in space and blocking second and third-level defenders when asked to do so on plays such as screens or when uncovered in a zone scheme. Of course, he can also road grade opposing defensive lineman and linebackers in the run game. 

Despite a decision date being set for October for the monster tackle prospect, don't be surprised if a decision comes sooner rather than later. His high school coach Von Lassiter told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that things have become a bit overwhelming for the 5-Star tackle: 

"It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

As far as the schools that Mims is choosing between, things seem to be a three team race between Georgia, Alabama, and Tennesee. Though, Lassiter says that no team is recruiting him like Georgia: 

"As far as individual schools and his recruitment goes, nobody is recruiting him like Georgia is right now! And they should. I mean he's a home state guy. Coach Luke works around the clock recruiting and he spends a lot of time on Amarius.""

View this post on Instagram

YES i outfished my boy @brockvandagriff

A post shared by 〽️I〽️S (@65ivee) on

It's not just Coach Luke that's after him though. 5-Star QB, Brock Vandagriff is doing his due diligence to sign the 6'7 prospect. From tweeting edits, to catching bass with the South Georgia native, Vandagriff is doing his best to make sure Mims stays in state. 

In a recent conversation with Dawgs Daily, Vandagriff said: 

It'd awesome to play with Amarius. Having guys of that caliber wanting to play for the Dawgs.

Vandagriff is doing everything he can to bring Mims to the 2021 party as well, including fishing with the Bleckley County star. 

Tennessee has made a strong push for Mims as of late, especially considering the signing of Cody Brown. Brown and Mims made their feelings known about wanting to play together. However, something tells us Mims will end up donning the red and black. 

