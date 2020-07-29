DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting Update: Amarius Mims has Pushed Back his Commitment Date

Brooks Austin

Amarius Mims was originally set to make his commitment announcement on his birthday, October 14th  but then jumped it up to August 15th when he narrowed his list of schools down to just six last month. 

However, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, the SI All-American candidate has now pushed it back to his original commitment date of October 14th and has eliminated Oklahoma from the mix. 

That leaves Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, FSU, and Auburn left in the mix for one of the nation's top tackle prospects. 

As for the player, Mims is nothing short of special. 

He's 6'7", 315 pounds with a ceiling that is unforeseen in terms of offensive tackle prospects. He plays both ways for Bleckley County High in South Georgia, and despite the overload in the past two recruiting classes at offensive tackle for Georgia, Mims is a must-have in 2021 for Georgia.

Mims is a player that has shown his motor during his high school career for the Royals of Bleckley County, playing both ways. When playing defensive end, you see Mims's athleticism on display as he is routinely able to shrug off would-be blockers and coral ball carriers.

At tackle, Amarius is very agile and does a great job of playing in space and blocking second and third-level defenders when asked to do so on plays such as screens or when uncovered in a zone scheme. Of course, he can also road grade opposing defensive lineman and linebackers in the run game.

Despite a decision date being set for October for the monster tackle prospect, don't be surprised if a decision comes sooner rather than later. His high school coach Von Lassiter told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that things have become a bit overwhelming for the 5-Star tackle:

"It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

Lassiter says that no team is recruiting him like Georgia:

"As far as individual schools and his recruitment goes, nobody is recruiting him like Georgia is right now! And they should. I mean he's a home state guy. Coach Luke works around the clock recruiting and he spends a lot of time on Amarius.""

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FrankenQB: Building the Best QB from What's Available

Georgia's quarterback room is deeper than ever before it seems, with a variety of skill sets present in the room. We take a look at the best of each and combine.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Ohio State Caps Capacity for Games, What It Would Look Like for Georgia Football

Ohio State has announced they will allow at most a 20% capacity for the upcoming season. Today, we take a look at what that would look like for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Defense to Be Bolstered by Sophomore Stars

After a season in which they led the nation in points allowed, the Georgia defense looks to get even better in 2020, thanks to these sophomore stars.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Isaiah Wilson Placed on NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Georgia offensive tackle and first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Brooks Austin

Three Keys to Success in 2020 For Georgia

Today Dawgs Daily on SI.com takes a look at elements of the upcoming season that could indicate the ultimate success, or lack there of, for Georgia in 2020.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Malik Nabers Has Made His Decision

SI All-American Candidate, Malik Nabers has made his college decision today. He has committed to Mississippi State over Georgia

BGilmer18

Positive COVID Tests Aren't the Only Health Concern With Return to College Football

With the return of college football coming this fall, positive COVID tests aren't the only health concern. Non-contact injuries could be at an all time high.

Brooks Austin

Alabama Football Gaining an Advantage on Georgia Through Potential Scheduling

Georgia and Alabama could be set to face off as the season opener for Georgia, but Alabama could gain a slight advantage through the way of scheduling.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Marlins Outbreak Proves that Bubble Could be the Only way to go for College Football

The Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak proves that the best way for College Football to be played this fall is throught the bubble method this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Tight End, Darnell Washington Opens Up

Georgia tight end, Darnell Washington opened up on Instagram Live last night about several things from what he'd changed about UGA and his weight.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin