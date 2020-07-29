Amarius Mims was originally set to make his commitment announcement on his birthday, October 14th but then jumped it up to August 15th when he narrowed his list of schools down to just six last month.

However, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, the SI All-American candidate has now pushed it back to his original commitment date of October 14th and has eliminated Oklahoma from the mix.

That leaves Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, FSU, and Auburn left in the mix for one of the nation's top tackle prospects.

As for the player, Mims is nothing short of special.

He's 6'7", 315 pounds with a ceiling that is unforeseen in terms of offensive tackle prospects. He plays both ways for Bleckley County High in South Georgia, and despite the overload in the past two recruiting classes at offensive tackle for Georgia, Mims is a must-have in 2021 for Georgia.

Mims is a player that has shown his motor during his high school career for the Royals of Bleckley County, playing both ways. When playing defensive end, you see Mims's athleticism on display as he is routinely able to shrug off would-be blockers and coral ball carriers.

At tackle, Amarius is very agile and does a great job of playing in space and blocking second and third-level defenders when asked to do so on plays such as screens or when uncovered in a zone scheme. Of course, he can also road grade opposing defensive lineman and linebackers in the run game.

Despite a decision date being set for October for the monster tackle prospect, don't be surprised if a decision comes sooner rather than later. His high school coach Von Lassiter told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that things have become a bit overwhelming for the 5-Star tackle:

"It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

Lassiter says that no team is recruiting him like Georgia: