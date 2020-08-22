SI.com
DawgsDaily
Amarius Mims Updates Recruitment Talks Final Five

Brooks Austin

The good news? We've got an interview with Amarius Mims for you, and he talks Georgia. The bad news? He is wearing a Tennessee Volunteer shirt. The worse news? He revealed he's spent two of the last four weekends in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

Once with Volunteer commits, Cody Brown and Dylan Brooks and just this past weekend he and his mother took the trip up to Volunteer country. If you will recall, Cody Brown and Amarius Mims are pretty tight. In fact, in an interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Brown revealed that the two have aspirations of playing together in college. Brown considered themselves a "package deal." Whether that's true or not, time will only tell. 

Mims released a Top-6 back on July 15th, with Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, and Oklahoma in the mix. He's since cut Oklahoma from the mix. He spoke about his final five Friday. 

Florida State: 

"Well Florida State, I kinda like grew on them because I was cool with coach Dillingham when he was at Auburn and me and him carried a relationship over to Florida State and they offered me my sophomore year. So, right now I'm just close with him and I've gotten close with Coach Atkins. Me and him talk every day we talked last night."

Auburn: 

"I mean I'd probably say after he (Dillingham) left I'd say me and coach Gus Malzahn grew more. Me and him talk a lot and they got a new offensive line coach. Me and coach Bicknell have a great relationship, we've been talking a lot too. Me and coach Steele also have a good relationship" 

Alabama: 

"Well right now with Alabama, they are still recruiting me real hard. They were telling me just because they have other guys that have  committed they are still going to be recruiting me hard they still want me in there even though they have other tackles in there."

Georgia: 

"I mean Coach Smart is just a great guy, me and him get along together good we just bond together good. We've always had a great relationship, even with Coach Pittman leaving. That's kinda why I've been hesitant on my commitment with anything. Cause at one point I was leaning towards them, then after that happened I had to get used to Coach Luke. I mean Coach Luke came in and everything is great. I'm still close with all the coaches." 

Continued on Coach Luke: 

"It's been great. Ever since he's gotten there he's made me the main priority for them. Telling me how much they need me in this 2021 class." 

On visiting Tennessee: 

"Oh man, Knoxville is great man. I love it. Every time I go there and hang with the players and everything I get a good feeling about the University because I haven't been there as much as I have Auburn or Georgia. So, I'm just going to keep continue to go back and getting used to it and everything getting an even better feel." 

Mims currently has a commitment date set on October 14th. As far as the deciding factor, it's stability in the coaching staff that matters the most. 

