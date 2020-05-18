DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting: Barrett Carter Set to Make a Commitment

Brooks Austin

Many Georgia fans were hitting the panic button in the fall of 2019 as it appeared that the 2020 recruiting class would be lacking some elite in-state prospects. Obviously, the 2020 class turned out just fine, ranking 1st in the country, and we here at Dawgs Daily have consistently pointed out that Kirby Smart and the Georgia recruiting machine have reached the point that they are going to go after the best player available, regardless of geographic location.

However, the 2021 recruiting class is Peach State heavy at this point and could become even more so with the announcement of North Gwinnett High School outside linebacker Barrett Carter's commitment set for Tuesday. Carter is a 4-Star prospect that stands 6'1" and weighs in at 210 pounds. 

He announced today, that he would be making his commitment known on Tuesday evening at 6:50 PM on Fox Five in Atlanta. 

He told Dawgs Daily's lead recruiting analyst, Blayne Gilmer in an interview back in February that he feels needed at Georgia: 

"I'm needed there and that is good to hear and it makes you think a little bit. They didn't sign any, well they signed 1 outside, but they want me inside they didn't sign any inside linebackers. So, like that's always good to hear from like a depth standpoint. I don't want to go in and just sit for like 2 - 3 years so that's good to hear for sure."

The only problem is, Carter's best friend, 4-star CB, Jordan Hancock is committed to Clemson and has been recruiting Carter extremely hard since he's made his decision known earlier this spring. 

Ohio State had a chance at one point and is still in the mix, but it's our belief that it's most likely going to be Clemson. 

After all, he literally told me that the All-American game won’t be the last time they wear the same uniform.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Bowl Executive Has High Praise For Georgia DBs

Senior Bowl Executive Director, Jim Nagy had some high praise for the defensive backfield at Georgia this morning.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

4-Star 2022 Receiver Kojo Antwi Discusses Offer From Georgia

Power 5 offers are rolling in for 4-Star 2022 receiver Kojo Antwi. Antwi and Georgia football are building off of mutual interest and UGA has offered.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Former Georgia Football LB, Natrez Patrick is Back to Work

Natrez Patrick entered the league as an undrafted free agent and managed to make the 53-man roster with the LA Rams. Now, he's back to work in Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Georgia Comes in Fourth in Futures Ranking from ESPN

ESPN's latest article takes a stab at projecting the top-25 for the next three seasons of college football, with Georgia coming in fourth.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Ga'Quicncy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Names Georgia In Top-5

5-star athlete, Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry has named his top-5. The two-sport star included the Georgia Bulldogs among the list.

Brooks Austin

Lamenting a Lost Season of Georgia Baseball

The Georgia Bulldogs were supposed to play their final home baseball game of the season on May 16.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Andrew Thomas makes dream come true for heart transplant survivor

There were a lot of things that had to be altered during the NFL Draft, that didn't stop Andrew Thomas from making sure Sam Prince still got his special moment.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Report: Deandre Baker turns himself in, attorney says he wasn't involved

Deandre Baker turned himself into the police on Saturday, per his attorney.

Brent Wilson

"I am growing more optimistic daily that we are going to have a season."

We are nearing a decision date for conference commissioners to decide when to return for the college football season and as of now, they are aiming for mid-July.

Brooks Austin

by

JEisner

Round Table Recruiting: Brock Vandagriff vs Tyler Buchner

Round Table Recruiting, where we have open discussions about the nation's top talents. Today, we discuss who's better, Brock Vandagriff or Tyler Buchner.

Brooks Austin

by

BGilmer18