Georgia Recruiting: Barrett Carter Set to Make a Commitment

Many Georgia fans were hitting the panic button in the fall of 2019 as it appeared that the 2020 recruiting class would be lacking some elite in-state prospects. Obviously, the 2020 class turned out just fine, ranking 1st in the country, and we here at Dawgs Daily have consistently pointed out that Kirby Smart and the Georgia recruiting machine have reached the point that they are going to go after the best player available, regardless of geographic location.

However, the 2021 recruiting class is Peach State heavy at this point and could become even more so with the announcement of North Gwinnett High School outside linebacker Barrett Carter's commitment set for Tuesday. Carter is a 4-Star prospect that stands 6'1" and weighs in at 210 pounds.

He announced today, that he would be making his commitment known on Tuesday evening at 6:50 PM on Fox Five in Atlanta.

He told Dawgs Daily's lead recruiting analyst, Blayne Gilmer in an interview back in February that he feels needed at Georgia:

"I'm needed there and that is good to hear and it makes you think a little bit. They didn't sign any, well they signed 1 outside, but they want me inside they didn't sign any inside linebackers. So, like that's always good to hear from like a depth standpoint. I don't want to go in and just sit for like 2 - 3 years so that's good to hear for sure."

The only problem is, Carter's best friend, 4-star CB, Jordan Hancock is committed to Clemson and has been recruiting Carter extremely hard since he's made his decision known earlier this spring.

Ohio State had a chance at one point and is still in the mix, but it's our belief that it's most likely going to be Clemson.

After all, he literally told me that the All-American game won’t be the last time they wear the same uniform.

