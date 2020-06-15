DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: 2023 DB, Caleb Downs Talks Offers, Upcoming Season

Brooks Austin

"Freshmen aren't supposed to look like this." 

It's a saying I find myself repeating more and more these days. So, perhaps they are getting that much bigger and developing that much faster. Freshmen don't often start in high school, especially at a school like Mill Creek which happens to be the biggest school in Georgia in terms of enrollment. 

And freshmen definitely don't impact the game like Caleb Downs did a season ago. 

He had five interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown, 52 total tackles, and played single-high safety on a football team that went to the quarterfinals in 7A. Enough said. 

He received his first Power-5 offer in November of his freshmen season from N.C. State and this May Dell McGee got in touch with Downs and extended an offer to the freshman standout. 

He's now 6'0, 185 pounds and he's ready to start developing the relationships with college coaches heading into his sophomore season. 

Scouting Report: 

He's just a football player. Whether it's walked down in man to man coverage, playing off-ball as a single high safety, or even flipping over and playing wide receiver, he just wants to compete and he wants to win. 

He has fantastic ball skills for a player of his age, and though the "knockout" hits aren't quite there yet on tape, he's just a freshman and that will certainly be on its way as he matures and continues to get bigger and stronger. 

He's effortless in his backpedal and he's has the hips required to play the deep safety position in college. This is a player that already has Power-5 offers, and he's only scratched the surface of his full potential. 

