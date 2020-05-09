Georgia Recruiting: Caleb Johnson - World Class Speed and An Even Faster Recruitment

Caleb Johnson wants it made very clear that he believes he is the fastest prospect in the class of 2021. A track and field star at Greenville High School in Texas, Johnson ran a 10.00 early on in the track season this spring. With several meets remaining on the schedule that got canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Johnson feels that he would have only posted faster times as the spring continued into the summer.

Johnson runs a 4.39 in the 40 and while that is incredible speed, his recruitment is moving even faster. In the past month, Johnson has gathered an abundance of Power 5 offers. Johnson recently told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that, "I always had the dream of just playing D1, but it never really occurred to me that I'd have so many choices, especially at the Power 5 level." The Georgia Bulldogs are one of those Power 5 schools that have offered Johnson and the multi-faceted prospect is building a relationship with Dawgs Defensive Back Coach Charlton Warren.

"Originally it was Coach McGee that reached out to me and explained how he and the staff really like my game," said Johnson. "After that is when I got to talk to Coach Warren and he is the one who offered me" continued the speedster from Texas. Coach Warren spent time on the phone getting to know Johnson and his family and also pitched the dominance of the Georgia defense over the past few seasons. "Coach Warren just explained how their defense had been at or near the top in every defensive category and that they are looking for players that have the attitude of 'I'm going to make this play' and they see that in me and the way I play" shared Johnson.

Johnson plays both ways at Greenville High School and he loves the game so much that he would gladly do so at the next level if he could. In terms of Georgia, it certainly seems that with the discussions Johnson has had with Coach Warren, he would be slotted to be a defensive back should he end up at UGA. Georgia looks to be in line for a visit from Johnson once the recruiting restrictions are lifted, but time and opportunity will be sparse for the coveted prospect. Programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas A & M, TCU, Florida, and Florida State will all be vying for some time with Johnson as all of these schools have offered him since May 1st.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.