Who is Carlton Madden? What UGA Fans Need to Know

The second commitment of the Colorado 2022 class just announced his de-commitment from the Buffs class. Here's why it's important to Georgia.

The Cedar Grove, Georgia prospect committed to Colorado back in February of 2021, making him just their second commitment of the 2022 class at the time.

At the time, Colorado was the only offer that Madden had from a power-five program. Madden played in just one varsity football game in 2020 before being ruled ineligible due to the rule by GHSA that makes student-athletes who transfer schools sit out a year.

The lifting of the NCAA dead period was a huge benefit to the three-star linebacker out of the state of Georgia, as he had no real game film from the 2020 season to show college coaches. Once again, being able to go on campus and participate in camps this summer has been where programs have done most of their player evaluations.

While some prospects may not flourish during these camps, others spring up the board as coaches take notice. After attending multiple camps, Madden received offers from the top programs in the state as Georgia and Georgia Tech offered the lowly touted linebacker.

Madden's recruitment process has taken a new shape and life following a strong showing at recent camps and visits to campuses over the last month. At 6'3, 233 pounds, Madden has jaw-dropping physical ability, and it's resulted in several Power 5 offers from some of the nation's premier programs.

Madden put it best in his announcement to de-commit from Colorado; things have changed.

"After discussion and prayer with my family, I will be decommitting from the University of Colorado. I made the decision to commit back in February and many things have changed along the way. I'm looking to explore a few more options and making sure I make the right choice. I want to thank the whole coaching and recruiting staff for all the love and support."

One of those new "options" that Madden is referring to is The University of Georgia. As a result, Georgia will have a strong opportunity to land the services of this fast-rising prospect.

