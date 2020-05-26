DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: What Does Chaz Chambliss bring to Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Georgia's newest commit, Chaz Chamblis is 6'3, 243 pounds, and was made to feel like a priority for the Bulldogs in the 2021 recruiting class.

And for good reason, he plays both linebacker and defensive end for Carrollton High School and plays with a nasty demeanor on the football field.

He’s quicker than fast, with a 4.48 shuttle at the Nike Opening. He's a long strider that’s explosive upon contact. He has extremely powerful hips that roll through each tackle. His play strength is out of this world. When he hits you, not only do you feel it, but the entire stadium seems to as well. Has above-average bend and plays with excellent pad level. He has very few physical limitations on the football field.

His future is as an edge rusher. The 4.4 shuttle speed is evident with everything he does. He may prefer to play off-ball linebacker, but is the kind of kid that will do whatever you ask, and do it at 110%. He's the son of a drill sergeant and the work ethic from his late father carries over and it's obvious.

When I spoke to his head coach, Sean Calhoun he said, “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak LOUDLY.” 

Not only do you get a nasty and violent football player, but apparently the future quarterback for Georgia, Brock Vandagriff has gotten his roommate in Chambliss. 

