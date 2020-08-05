2021 DB TARGETS FOR UGA

It’s no secret that Georgia needs to reload in the secondary in the class of 2021. Eric Stokes, DJ Daniels, Richard LeCounte, and Tyson Campbell could all be gone after the 2020 season and Divaad Wilson has already entered the transfer portal. Georgia is likely to take four or five defensive backs in the class, but the number of major targets available that Georgia has invested time in and shown great interest in is continuing to dwindle.

Isaiah Johnson formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia, and now living in California, is a 4-Star cornerback and one that Georgia had pursued intently for well over a year and a half. Johnson had a great visit to Athens and many close to the program felt they were in good shape in his recruitment. However, Johnson surprised many by committing to Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 11 PM eastern time on Monday night.

Johnson joins the likes of Tony Grimes, James Williams, and Kamar Wilcoxson as high profile defensive backs that Georgia has recruited hard only to see their efforts spurned. However, there is still a core group of prospects that Georgia is very excited about and ones that as highly ranked and talented as some of the aforementioned “misses”, if not more so in some cases.

De’Jahn Warren is thought by many to be the best true cover corner in the class of 2021. A junior college standout and somewhat of a late bloomer out of Lackawanna Community College, Warren recently released his Top 3, and UGA was squarely in it along with Penn State and Maryland.

This was a major development, to say the least as Warren dropped the likes of Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma from consideration. Georgia is scheduled to be Warren’s last official visit before the early signing period begins in December. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and Charlton Warren will all be all in on the remainder of this recruitment. Pairing Warren with Keele Ringo in the future could prove to be quite a successful tandem.

Kamari Lassiter is another name to know for the Bulldog faithful. Lassiter plays his high school ball in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but this fact does not indicate as tough of a situation and daunting of a task as it normally would for Georgia to go into the heart of the Yellowhammer State and steal a premier prospect from Alabama and, or Auburn. Lassiter is originally a Georgia native from around the Savannah area and grew up very familiar with UGA and is comfortable with the town of Athens as well. Lassiter has already visited UGA, which is a big plus with his August 27th commitment date fast approaching. Lassiter is a versatile defender that could be a great fit in the Dawgs scheme and he loves being physical and playing press-man coverage.

Of course, Georgia is firmly entrenched in the Nyland Green sweepstakes, but Auburn and Clemson are big-time players there as well. The Dawgs seem to have gained ground in the recruitment of the Covington, Georgia native but their standing in this one is not clear cut at the moment. Currently, we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com to feel that Georgia is in better shape to land corners like Warren and Lassiter and then continue to target prospects like Terrion Arnold and MJ Daniels at the Star and Safety positions to go alongside 2021 Lead Dawg David Daniel.

