Marcus Burke was a highly sought after target in the 2021 wide receiver class for the Unviersity of Georgia, and with him seemingly off the board and committed to the Florida Gators, we take a look at where the Dawgs will turn their attention now.

Primary Focus

Deion Colzie

The Athens bread product remains a top priority for Georgia and with Colzie set to narrow down his list of schools prior to the start of the season, Georgia will continue to heavily pursue the big-bodied target. Colzie is 6'4 and runs in the mid to low 4.5's at 208 pounds. Not to mention the freakish athletic ability he's displayed playing defensive back on the side at Athens Academy.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

If you've been keeping up with us here on Dawgs Daily you know how much of a precedence Todd Monken and the Georgia staff is placing on speed, and they don't make them much faster than Johnson Jr. The Maryland prospect is quite possibly the fastest player in the high school ranks and Georgia is heavily involved with his recruitment.

Jayden Thomas

Georgia made Thomas' top-5 this week when he narrowed it down, and they are still heavily in the mix for the peach state standout. The only thing is, Thomas is adamant about playing both Baseball and Football in college something that Georgia hasn't shown an interest in at this moment. According to our sources, there isn't a good feeling about Thomas staying in-state, and schools like Michigan and Notre Dame are out in front here. Still some time left though.

Malik Nabers

Cortez Hankton knows how to recruit his home state of Louisiana, that's been evident since he's come on board to the Georgia staff and Nabers could be that next one. He's got tremendous downfield ability and elite top-end speed to take the top off of the defense. Nabers released a Top-2 back in June that included Miss State and Georgia.

Flip Alert?

Daejon Reynolds

The Grayson high school product committed to Florida back in February of this year, but we here on Dawgs Daily have it on good authority that not only does the Georgia staff like Reynolds a lot, but it’s likely they will pursue him throughout the remainder of the 2021 recruiting cycle. Until Reynolds signs on the dotted line to attend Florida, this is one to keep an eye on.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.