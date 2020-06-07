DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Deion Colzie releases Top-10, includes Dawgs

Brooks Austin

George Pickens, Matt Landers, Tommy Bush, Justin Robinson, and Marcus Rosemy. All Georgia wide receivers, all 6'3 and above. To say they have a type is an understatement. Sure, tall wideouts at the "X" position — the wideout that typically lines up to the single receiver side — is not new to the game of football, but it's still rare to see this kind of stable of size on a college roster.

Deion Colzie could very well be the next addition to that group of big-bodied targets. The Athens Academy product, formerly committed to Notre Dame, is a want for Kirby Smart and his staff in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but not exactly a need at this point considering the success they had at the position in 2020.

Today, he released his list of Top-10 schools with Georgia making the cut along with Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Virginia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State and Oregon.

He's 6'4, 200 pounds and runs in the low 4.5's. He finished with a 118.08 rating at the Nike Opening in Nashville this time last year, which ranks in the 99th percentile. To say he has the measurables would be a drastic understatement. He plays both WR and corner for Athens Academy. Think about being a Single-A high school wide receiver, only to look across the line of scrimmage and see that playing corner.

He finished second in the high jump in track, has a 36"+ vertical leap, and was all-state at both WR and corner a year ago.

He will certainly undergo a bit of a learning curve upon arrival at a Power-5 program due to the drastic difference between Single-A private and big-time football, but the ability is, by all means, present.

Since his de-commitment from Notre Dame, Georgia has been recruiting him hard. Not only having Cortez Hankton, Todd Monken, and Coach Smart involved, but they've sent 2021 QB commit, Brock Vandagriff after him as well. Both Vandagriff and Colzie are Athens natives, Vandagriff playing at Prince Avenue, Colzie at Athens Academy.

Of Colzie, Brock Vandagriff had this to say:

"I would love to play with him. Big body and will go get the ball. I love playing him every season."

The two schools are set to face off this October at Prince Avenue. 

