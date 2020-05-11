DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting: De'Jahn Warren, Top 2021 JUCO Prospect, Shares The Latest

BGilmer18

De'Jahn Warren is one of the most talented defensive back prospects in the country. Warren is being highly pursued by a litany of Power 5 programs, including bluebloods like Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Standing in at 6'0" 175 pounds and having a 4-Star ranking, Warren's situation on the surface may seem similar to a lot of other recruits, but his path to this point has been filled with adversity. Warren has overcome a lot but is now making a name for himself at Lackawanna Community College.

Yes, De'Jahn Warren is the top junior college prospect in the country in 2021 and that is something that the Hyattsville, Maryland native takes great pride in. Warren was academically ineligible multiple times in high school and also had a failed attempt to reclassify and ended up graduating from an alternative school. Fortunately for Warren, his high school coach was able to reach out to the staff at Lackawanna Community College and get Warren an opportunity to try out for the football team there.

Even then, there was another hurdle, as Warren graduated from high school in the spring of 2018, but had to sit out that fall due to lack of finances to make it to Lackawanna to attend classes and try out for the team. In the spring of 2019, Warren was finally able to go and pursue his dream of playing football. Not only did Warren make the team, but he had an incredible freshman season at Lackawanna and his performance has turned heads around the country.

When Dawgs Daily on SI.com asked Warren what the recognition of his talent and the appreciation for his game during his recruitment have meant, Warren responded, "It means the world to me honestly. Football is very important to me, I've been in love with it for as long as I can remember. So to finally be in a position where others can appreciate my skill set is great!"

Warren's relationship with Georgia is one that he is excited about and one that is continuing to grow. "Georgia has always been one of my favorite programs, through high school. To get the offer meant a lot to me and the process of getting to know them has been pretty nice. I'm talking to Coach Warren and Coach Lanning and we are getting to know each other better and I'm getting to know more about the program. The goal is to get me down to Athens soon" shared Warren.

Warren likes how straight forward the Georgia coaches are. "The first thing they talked to me about was their roster situation. I liked that because I know what would be expected of me and what the program needs" said Warren. It's no secret that Georgia is absolutely loaded in the back end of their defense for the upcoming season. However, the Dawgs could lose as many as five or six talented defensive backs after this season due to graduation or going pro. Players with the man coverage skills that Warren possesses will be in need.

Despite Crystal Ball predictions slating Warren as heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Warren says, "I have no idea where I'm going to go yet. It's nice that people have an interest and that people want to say where they think I'll go, but I've not made a decision yet and I'm enjoying the process." There are still visits that Warren has to take before attempting to narrow things down and focus on a final destination. UGA is a must-see for Warren at this point in his recruitment. In fact, an already planned visit had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that were placed on recruiting visits because of it.

Warren is hoping that the restrictions get lifted sooner rather than later due to the time constraints that will be on him this fall with Lackawanna Community College playing their games on Saturdays. "Most of the guys coming out of high school right now have the advantage of having been to the campuses and having gotten a good feel for the program in person. I'm looking to do the same thing, so I hope to get some visits in soon" said Warren.

Georgia, Penn State, Maryland, and Tennessee are all among the schools that Warren considers as recruiting him the hardest. Warren is a ball-hawking defender that has the capability of staying in phase with a receiver at top speed and then seamlessly transitioning to playing the ball in the air. Warren is also a very physical player and does not mind coming up and delivering a blow to a ball carrier.

Look for Warren to gain even more momentum as the year goes on. He's going to be a tremendous addition to a secondary in a major program very soon.

All American Freshman Season

All American Freshman Season

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What happened with Zach Evans?

Evans is supremely talented, there's no questioning that. So, how does the nation's top running back still not have a school? We walk the timeline to see.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Tony Grimes sets date for Top 3. Update on Georgia's Chances to Make the Cut.

One of Georgia's biggest targets for the 2021 recruiting cycle, Tony Grimes has announced a date to release his top 3 schools.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Analyzing potential landing spots for Anthony Edwards

The majority of mock drafts have Anthony Edwards going 1st overall. Today, I break down how Edwards would fit in each of the potential landing spots.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

UPDATE: The latest on 5-Star, Amarius Mims

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile, Amarius Mims is quite literally the biggest target for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class. The latest on this star.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Tony Grimes is the nation's top corner for a reason

Georgia has secured a 5-star cornerback two of the last three recruiting cycles. Tony Grimes is the next 5-star target in the 2021 class.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Dawg Eat Dawg: 2020's best NFL match-ups featuring Georgia football alumni

The 2020 NFL schedule features a slew of Dawg fights. As Georgia football alumni now turned NFL stars face off in matchups all across the NFL.

Garrett Shearman

SEC Planning to Move Forward With or Without The Rest of CFB

The SEC has been a force in college football since its coronation in 1932. And amidst a pandemic, they are planning to move forward with or without the rest.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Caleb Johnson - World Class Speed and An Even Faster Recruitment

Caleb Johnson and his 4.3 speed have become one of the hottest recruited prospects in 2021. Georgia is one of many Power 5 programs to offer him in the month of May alone.

BGilmer18

by

Peyton Sosebee

Dylan Fairchild Announces His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

Dylan Fairchild is a multi-sport star that is wanted by essentially every major program in the country. Georgia has made the Top 6 for this high priority target from the Peach State.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Building Off New Orleans Ties With 2022 DT Tygee Hill

Tygee Hill is a budding star in the 2022 class. The 6'2 260-pound New Orleans native has been offered by Georgia football and a bond is being built.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin