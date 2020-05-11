De'Jahn Warren is one of the most talented defensive back prospects in the country. Warren is being highly pursued by a litany of Power 5 programs, including bluebloods like Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Standing in at 6'0" 175 pounds and having a 4-Star ranking, Warren's situation on the surface may seem similar to a lot of other recruits, but his path to this point has been filled with adversity. Warren has overcome a lot but is now making a name for himself at Lackawanna Community College.

Yes, De'Jahn Warren is the top junior college prospect in the country in 2021 and that is something that the Hyattsville, Maryland native takes great pride in. Warren was academically ineligible multiple times in high school and also had a failed attempt to reclassify and ended up graduating from an alternative school. Fortunately for Warren, his high school coach was able to reach out to the staff at Lackawanna Community College and get Warren an opportunity to try out for the football team there.

Even then, there was another hurdle, as Warren graduated from high school in the spring of 2018, but had to sit out that fall due to lack of finances to make it to Lackawanna to attend classes and try out for the team. In the spring of 2019, Warren was finally able to go and pursue his dream of playing football. Not only did Warren make the team, but he had an incredible freshman season at Lackawanna and his performance has turned heads around the country.

When Dawgs Daily on SI.com asked Warren what the recognition of his talent and the appreciation for his game during his recruitment have meant, Warren responded, "It means the world to me honestly. Football is very important to me, I've been in love with it for as long as I can remember. So to finally be in a position where others can appreciate my skill set is great!"

Warren's relationship with Georgia is one that he is excited about and one that is continuing to grow. "Georgia has always been one of my favorite programs, through high school. To get the offer meant a lot to me and the process of getting to know them has been pretty nice. I'm talking to Coach Warren and Coach Lanning and we are getting to know each other better and I'm getting to know more about the program. The goal is to get me down to Athens soon" shared Warren.

Warren likes how straight forward the Georgia coaches are. "The first thing they talked to me about was their roster situation. I liked that because I know what would be expected of me and what the program needs" said Warren. It's no secret that Georgia is absolutely loaded in the back end of their defense for the upcoming season. However, the Dawgs could lose as many as five or six talented defensive backs after this season due to graduation or going pro. Players with the man coverage skills that Warren possesses will be in need.

Despite Crystal Ball predictions slating Warren as heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Warren says, "I have no idea where I'm going to go yet. It's nice that people have an interest and that people want to say where they think I'll go, but I've not made a decision yet and I'm enjoying the process." There are still visits that Warren has to take before attempting to narrow things down and focus on a final destination. UGA is a must-see for Warren at this point in his recruitment. In fact, an already planned visit had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that were placed on recruiting visits because of it.

Warren is hoping that the restrictions get lifted sooner rather than later due to the time constraints that will be on him this fall with Lackawanna Community College playing their games on Saturdays. "Most of the guys coming out of high school right now have the advantage of having been to the campuses and having gotten a good feel for the program in person. I'm looking to do the same thing, so I hope to get some visits in soon" said Warren.

Georgia, Penn State, Maryland, and Tennessee are all among the schools that Warren considers as recruiting him the hardest. Warren is a ball-hawking defender that has the capability of staying in phase with a receiver at top speed and then seamlessly transitioning to playing the ball in the air. Warren is also a very physical player and does not mind coming up and delivering a blow to a ball carrier.

Look for Warren to gain even more momentum as the year goes on. He's going to be a tremendous addition to a secondary in a major program very soon.

