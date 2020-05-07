DawgsDaily
2021 Georgia Football Recruiting: Player Profile, Dylan Fairchild

Jonathan Williams

Georgia has developed quite a reputation in recent years for having one of the best offensive line units in the country year in and year out. Regardless of how good your quarterback or running back is, not much is going be produced without a solid group of guys blocking up front. A player that Georgia is looking to add to the offensive line in the 2021 class is offensive guard Dylan Fairchild. 

Throughout his career at West Forsyth High School, Fairchild has played both offensive line and defensive tackle but will be playing offensive guard in college. Fairchild has not only shown his diversity as an athlete on the football field but on the wrestling mat as well where was named to the all-state wrestling team in both 2018 and 2019. 

Fairchild holds his own when pass blocking but what really stands out on film is his ability to push defenders back and get to the second level in the run game. Fairchild also does a tremendous job of reaching the edge of defenders to make room for his running backs to shoot the gap and get upfield quickly. 

In the passing game, Fairchild keeps defenders in front of him and does a consistent job at pushing defenders away from the pocket. There were some moments where he got a little flat-footed which gave the defender some leverage, but aside from that, he is a big body that is going to terrorize defensive lineman all game long. 

With as often as Georgia runs the ball they can always use more players who can create gaps and be physical at the line of scrimmage. Fairchild's latest college visit was to the University of Georgia and since then Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke's pursuit of Fairchild has picked up some steam. 

 The 6-5 298 pound offensive guard out of Cumming, GA has seen his recruitment pick up the pace as of late and Georgia is keeping themselves in the mix. Adding Fairchild's quick feet and physicality to an already solid group of offensive line would be a great addition to the 2021 class. 

Fairchild is expected to narrow his list to a Final Six on May 8th. Expect the Georgia Bulldogs to be firmly entrenched in the mix. 

Here's a look at Dylan Fairchild's highlight tape: 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Dude uproots people at the point of attack. Those wrestlers understand leverage man!

