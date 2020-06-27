Georgia Recruiting: Preview of Elite Underclassmen Showcase

The Elite Underclassmen Showcase is the first step in narrowing down the list for the Under-Armour All-American game and the future 50 camp. Saturday in North Atlanta, 300 of the nation's top prospects from the Southeast are getting set to compete.

There are 14 players expected to be here today that have already received Georgia offers, including current commit, David Daniel. Here's a brief preview of the guys we are most looking forward to seeing compete.

2023 DL, Justin Benton: We've seen Justin working out numerous times over the last several months, and he's more and more impressive each and every time. Today will be more about seeing how he stacks up in one on ones for me, and just how dominant he can be.

2023 DL, Kelby Collins: I got the chance to see Kelby in late February over in the Dex Preps event in Alabama, and at that time he had just an Auburn offer, since then he's received nearly a dozen Power-5 offers. 6'4, 250 pounds or so as a freshman. Just freakish.

2021 DB, David Daniel: I want to see if Daniel will finally get his invite to the All-American game. He's certainly talented enough, just hasn't gotten the right opportunity yet. He's certainly one of the nation's bests and I'd assume after today, he will have an All-star game to play in this January.

2023 DB, Micheal Daughtery: Like most of these guys, I've seen Daughtery numerous times training with Justin Miller, there's nothing I don't really already know about him. Just wanting to see him stack up with these wide receivers.

2023 DB, Caleb Downs: The brother of Josh Downs, Caleb is going to be one of the nation's top players in the 2023 class. He started as a freshman at Mill Creek a year ago and had 5 INTs.

2023 RB, Justice Haynes: This is one I haven't seen yet, and from what I've been told, I'm in for a treat. Haynes is expected to be the next star back to come out of the peach state from Blessed Trinity.

2022 TE, Jake Johnson: The Athens, Georgia product already has a Georgia offer but I'm interested to see just how much bigger he's gotten since the season.

2022 DB, Danisus Miller: He's a freakish athlete from Creekside high school and just received his offer from Georgia a little over a week ago. He's going to flash today there's no doubt about it.

2022 DL, Christen Miller: The Cedar Grove prospect is a massive individual. At 6'5, 285 pounds I'm interested to see just how physically dominant he can be today.

There are several more, but these are the players we are interested to see heading into the event. We will have full coverage and interviews with athletes coming soon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.