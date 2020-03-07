Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2021 Top Target, Nyland Green

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Nearing 6'3, 185 pounds, Nyland Green is one of the longest corners in the 2021 cycle. His recruitment has skyrocketed as of late — seeing his overall 247sports.com composite score rise from 91.56 to a 96.01 —shooting him up 129 spots in the 2021 rankings and into the top-100 overall players.

We caught up with Nyland Green at after his Newton High school offseason conditioning program to follow up on his most recent visit to Georgia and update his overall recruitment.

With the sheer size that Green possesses, paired with the frame to pack on some serious poundage if need be, the suspected transition to safety could be on the horizon. However, Green feels like cornerback is where he fits best, and his length is the primary reason as to why. When we asked him where he'd like to play in college, Green said:

“I want to play corner. Cause you don’t see too many 6’2/6’3 corners in the league like that or in college. You really only see guys around 5’11. I like to play press, but I can play off. But with so long, with me in press you have to get around my wingspan to get vertical. So, that’s kind of hard for a receiver”

He certainly has the movement patterns to remain at corner. Green bends exceptionally well for a corner with his range and flips his hips well in coverage.

On top of playing corner and a little bit of safety for Newton High, Nyland Green plays wide receiver as well. Something that he says helps him out a lot as a corner:

“It helps me by seeing the receiver wants to do because I know how I would run my release for each route, how far I am in on the has or on the numbers but yea, it helps me a lot with it.”

Green is an all-around exceptional athlete. As shown on display in the following video courtesy of his Twitter profile @GreenNyland

One thing I noticed from being around Green is that he's got this presence about him, this undeniable smile that seems to make others around him a bit more jovial. His personality stands out above the rest.

Green tells the Bulldog Maven that he has over 50 offers from various collegiate programs, though he is set to narrow down the selection pool very soon. When asked about schools he's really focusing on leading up to his senior season, Green said:

“I’m focusing in on Clemson, UGA, and a couple more but I’m gonna make a Top-10 coming up soon.”

Until then, he will continue to be a busy man out on the visits trail. Having already taken an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend Green was in Columbia today, with plans to visits a variety of schools the remainder of the spring.

I already went to Auburn and UGA. I got to go to Tennessee, I got to go to LSU, I got to go to Clemson, South Carolina, Florida...(takes a long pause)

Me: “You are going to see them all?”

*Smiles* "Yea basically."

As for what it would mean to play for Georgia? The school just 35 minutes from Newton High School? Green said the following:

“Ah man, that’s easy! I could drive there go to school and come right back home to the crib.”

