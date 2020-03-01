BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2023 QB, Raheim Jeter

Brooks Austin

Even as just a sophomore, Raheim Jeter looks physically different when stacked up against the rest of the quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. The Spartanburg, South Carolina prospect stands a solid 6'3, 225 pounds. 

Pair that size with one of the strongest arms you'll find on a soon to be sophomore and you've got yourself a "rising star."

After just one high school season at Greer High in South Carolina, Jeter has seen seven division one schools offer scholarships. Schools like Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina have gotten themselves in on the ground floor. 

Now, playing at Spartanburg High school in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Jeter is excited to get hone his craft and get better in the near future: 

"Definitely want to have a high GPA. I want to have something in the 3.8 to 4.0 range that way I don't have to worry as much about the ACT or SAT. And athletically, I just want to be more accurate and consistent and just overall better." 

A sophomore in high school with seven Division 1 offers, his first thought when asked about things he's working on to get better? School. 

3C4F92AC-E754-4D93-814D-CEECABE7A1BC
QB, Raheim Jeter

As for what schools he's really looking forward to hearing from in the near future, Jeter has his eyes on the hometown school among many others: 

"Clemson is the hometown school and I want to get up to Ohio State. Alabama. And I will probably make it out to an Oregon camp by the end of the summer."

Jeter was originally recruited by the former offensive coordinator, James Coley, but it's Kirby Smart that he's most impressed with about the Georgia program: 

"I love coach Smart. You can tell he's one of the more solid coaches. He's not just going to recruit you so he can get a buzz off you he actually cares about you as a person." 

Some already elite quarterback talents like Jeter, with their pick of the litter in terms of schools, may take quarterback depth into consideration with regards to selecting where they want to play. However, Jeter isn't exactly afraid of competition: 

"I'm going where I want to go, I'm not running away from any competition. If there's a guy somewhere that thinks they are better than me, I'm still going to go compete if that's the school I want to go to." 

There's no apparent leader in Jeter's recruitment process yet, but he certainly likes what is going on a Georgia, and seeing as to how full their quarterback room is — and likely still be in 2023 — it's a good thing the young man has no worries about competing. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Zamir White Listed As Underclassman Likely to Win Heisman

John Reuter of Bleacher Report mentioned Georgia RB, Zamir White as one of the underclass with a decent chance at winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Brent Wilson

2020 NFL Combine Live Blog: Tracking the Georgia Bulldogs

The 2020 NFL Scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis. Follow along with our LIVE blog to track all of the former Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Leaves NFL Combine with Same Questions

Jake Fromm entered the combine with quotations about his physical traits, he left with those very same questions not being answered.

Chris Allen

by

cfd0417

Andrew Thomas Outshined by Other Tackles at NFL Combine

Andrew Thomas had more than an adequate week by all measures at the NFL combine this week. The only problem? Several other tackles had great weeks.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Getting To Know Incoming Tackle, Chad Lindberg

In a top-ranked Georgia Football recruiting class it could be easy to forget about Chad Lindberg. Today, we get to know the Tackle from Texas.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Cayden Lee

2023 WR  Cayden Lee has seen his recruitment take off as of late. We talk with him about his latest offers and schools like LSU, Georgia, and Alabama.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas is the Best Offensive Tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft

In a deep offensive tackle draft class, with a potential for six offensive tackles to go in the first round. Here's why Andrew Thomas is the best of them all.

Brooks Austin

NFL Combine: What to Expect in On-Field Drills From Jake Fromm

With all of the scouting world's eyes locked on Jake Fromm and the on the field drills at the NFL Combine today, here's what to expect from the former Bulldog.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Chubb's Start Unmatched in the Advanced Stats Era

Former Georgia Bulldog running back, Nick Chubb is off to the best start of any back in the advanced stats era. His first two seasons are unmatched in the NFL.

Jordan Jackson

by

Ct33

Details on Devonte Wyatt Arrest

Further details have emerged in the Devonte Wyatt arrest as the UGA police department has released a incident report.

Brooks Austin