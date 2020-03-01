Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2023 QB, Raheim Jeter

Even as just a sophomore, Raheim Jeter looks physically different when stacked up against the rest of the quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. The Spartanburg, South Carolina prospect stands a solid 6'3, 225 pounds.

Pair that size with one of the strongest arms you'll find on a soon to be sophomore and you've got yourself a "rising star."

After just one high school season at Greer High in South Carolina, Jeter has seen seven division one schools offer scholarships. Schools like Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina have gotten themselves in on the ground floor.

Now, playing at Spartanburg High school in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Jeter is excited to get hone his craft and get better in the near future:

"Definitely want to have a high GPA. I want to have something in the 3.8 to 4.0 range that way I don't have to worry as much about the ACT or SAT. And athletically, I just want to be more accurate and consistent and just overall better."

A sophomore in high school with seven Division 1 offers, his first thought when asked about things he's working on to get better? School.

QB, Raheim Jeter

As for what schools he's really looking forward to hearing from in the near future, Jeter has his eyes on the hometown school among many others:

"Clemson is the hometown school and I want to get up to Ohio State. Alabama. And I will probably make it out to an Oregon camp by the end of the summer."

Jeter was originally recruited by the former offensive coordinator, James Coley, but it's Kirby Smart that he's most impressed with about the Georgia program:

"I love coach Smart. You can tell he's one of the more solid coaches. He's not just going to recruit you so he can get a buzz off you he actually cares about you as a person."

Some already elite quarterback talents like Jeter, with their pick of the litter in terms of schools, may take quarterback depth into consideration with regards to selecting where they want to play. However, Jeter isn't exactly afraid of competition:

"I'm going where I want to go, I'm not running away from any competition. If there's a guy somewhere that thinks they are better than me, I'm still going to go compete if that's the school I want to go to."

There's no apparent leader in Jeter's recruitment process yet, but he certainly likes what is going on a Georgia, and seeing as to how full their quarterback room is — and likely still be in 2023 — it's a good thing the young man has no worries about competing.

