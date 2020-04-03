Georgia Football Recruiting: Get To Know 4-Star, Aaron Wilson

Aaron Wilson is a 6'2" 235-pound edge defender that is quickly establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the country in the 2022 class. The Ocoee, Florida native, who now attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, is rapidly collecting big-time offers. Georgia offered the 4-Star defensive end on March 19th.

Wilson's presence on the field is one beyond the normal scope of a high school sophomore or rising junior. The dominance with which Wilson played at Ocoee High School got the attention of officials at the prestigious and historied St. Frances Academy and the class of 2022 standout is looking forward to playing for the Panthers once the mitigation policies due to COVID-19 are lessened.

In the meanwhile, Wilson is at home with his family in Florida, social distancing like the rest of us, but that does not mean this is an uneventful time. Offers have come in from, of course, Georgia, but also Florida, South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Maryland.

Wilson has been particularly impressed with his interactions with Head Coach Kirby Smart. Wilson and Coach Smart got to talk in person earlier this year. "Coach Smart came by my school in late January and we had a good conversation. He told me that Georgia sees me as versatile and could play me at each position (defensive end and outside linebacker)." Continuing to describe the encounter with Coach Smart, Aaron stated, "That was the first time I had ever talked to a head coach before. Lots of assistants and recruiting coordinators before that, but never a head coach. So that had a big impact on me." All of this lead to the communication of the scholarship offer to Wilson's coach.

When asked about what the biggest determining factor in his college decision would be, Wilson explained, "I want to go to a school and a team that has a clear purpose for me and is not going to play around with me. They will know how to use me and how to prepare me for life after football as well, with the best academics possible." Georgia appears to be checking that box for the 4-Star edge defender as he said, "Every time someone from Georgia would come by the school or talk to one of my coaches, the message was consistent and they didn't give different pitches, so I like that and it lets me know that they would use me in the way that's been said."

There is still a long time to go in the recruitment of Aaron Wilson, but you can bet that once coaches are able to make direct contact with him on September 1st of this year, he will be getting a ton of attention from Georgia's staff and a those from a host of other major programs.

