Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2022 Athlete, Terian Williams II

Terian Williams II is just different. Or as he says it, "I'm that guy." He's that guy in the weight room constantly or pounding the pavement every day, To the point where people have to almost demand he takes a break. He's the guy that plays everywhere on the field.

He's also the guy that as a rising junior at Grayson High school, has nearly a dozen offers including SEC programs like LSU, Florida, and Tennessee.

We caught up with Terian get the latest on his recruitment and get to know him a bit.

After spending two seasons at Parkview High School, Williams has made the move to Grayson. When asked why the change in scenery, Williams said:

"“My sister has a medical issue. It’s best for the family for transportation so I can get to and from school and it’s just the best situation right now.”

Williams has played nearly every skill position at this point in his high school career, and whether it be on offense or defense, he's played at an elite level. Schools have different approaches for how they might use the playmaker:

“Most of them say, athlete. They will tell me if they like me on one side or the other. I have a few offers at quarterback, few offers at the defensive back position. Wherever I can help the most, whether that’s kick return punt return or safety, wherever I’m needed."

He went on to say, "I have not made a preface on which position (QB or DB), but when I do make my decision it will be which side of the ball I like more." However, he didn't rule out the potential to play both in college if given the opportunity:

"It would be good because I do love both positions and I feel like I’m great at both positions. I feel like I’ve worked hard at both positions, so if a school gave me the opportunity to do something no one’s done in a while, that’d be great."

He's got an unusual work ethic for someone his age. He's constantly growing and shaping his craft. He puts in just as much work into playing QB as he does defensive back, and is constantly needing to be reminded that a break does the body good.

"Man, my parents put so much work into me, I just have to put it back out there for them. Everywhere I go people tell me I’m always working and I need to take a break, but the break comes in later in life. There’s a lot of work to get done and I’ve still got work that needs to be accomplished. Every time I workout, my mind is clear, it’s just something I’ve got to do.”

As for the University of Georgia, Williams was on his first and only visit during the Kentucky contest, and the rain didn't deter him from the environment and experience:

“Great atmosphere. It was my first time up there, and it was great knowing that’s in my own home state that I can go back anytime I want to. It was great, I’m definitely going to be back up there."

Williams expressed there is mutual interest and is expecting to be in contact with the coaching staff when the 2022 communication window opens.

What would an offer from Georgia mean to Williams? He's ready to help get Georgia over the championship drought.

"It would mean a lot. Coming from the home state. Georgia is back on top, back where they need to be which is competing for a national championship every year and I would like to help get them over the hump."

We finished the interview by asking Williams to pitch himself to any other college out there, and in his calm, collected and professional manner that he possesses — something his dad instilled at a young age by requiring Williams to read poetry in front of large crowds — he said give me the keys:

“If it was Kirby Smart or any other coach, I’d tell them ‘I’m that guy.’ I’m a leader on the field and you can give me the keys and I’ll control the team. I’ll lead in the right way, I’ll have everybody follow me and I’ll lead by example. Offense or defense.”

Terian Williams' highlight tape:

