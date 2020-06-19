DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: James Williams Dwindles it Down to Two

Brooks Austin

At 6'5" 220 pounds, James Williams looks like an NFL wide receiver roaming the field for Western High School in Opa Locka, Florida. Williams is an absolute freak athlete that can do just about anything asked of him on a football field and is well-deserving of the 5th overall ranking by 247 Sports in the recruiting class of 2021. Today, the top-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class, announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to a top 2.

Georgia is securely in the final two schools for Williams, along with Miami.

Williams recently released a top 3 with Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson. 

James Williams is as physically gifted as they come. With the length and speed that he possesses at 6'5", Williams is a quarterback's worst nightmare back in coverage. As a deep safety, Williams can run with nearly any receiver that threatens his area. He also has such long strides that if a pass hangs up just a little too long he will make quarterbacks pay because he is a ball hawk and possesses tremendous ability to pluck the ball out of the air and subsequently do damage with it on the return.

There are questions about whether or not his height and weight will require him to move closer to the line of scrimmage, but as he's told SI's John Garcia he's maintaining his current weight of 225 in hopes of remaining in the defensive backfield where he intends to play in college. In fact, John Garcia has gone as far as to say "If you ask James, he thinks he's a corner." 

