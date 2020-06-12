DawgsDaily
Julian Armella Calls Georgia Football 'O-Line U'

Brooks Austin

Julian Armella is an extremely coveted prospect in the class of 2022. He's a 6'6, 300 pound offensive tackle with offers from Power-5 powerhouses all across the country. 

He recently narrowed down his list of schools to a Top-10, including Georiga, and he had some pretty nice things to say about the program. 

He said of the Bulldogs, "We have been talking a lot and that's O-line U. They are one of the biggest schools that produce offensive linemen. It has been a really good situation between me and them. We have a lot of great conversations and talks. It is great."

Armella said on what he hopes to achieve in the recruiting process, "It is just finding a place like home. It is a place whenever I go there, one thing my dad told me, is I will be able to really understand and realize where I want to go to school once I visit. Whenever I take my visits, that will be the determining factor. Then, winning and all of that comes in too."

Armella hopes to major in some form of Business at whichever college he lands at.

On the field, Armella said of himself as a player, "Whenever I am on the field, I am a player that you are going to feel my presence. I am not about the hype. At the end of the day, I put in the work and grind, so I can be that five-star offensive tackle. I want to dawg somebody. At the offensive tackle position, I want to be able to move somebody from point A to point B against their own will." 

Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, FSU, Miami, and Michigan also made the cut for the big tackle target out of Miami Lakes, Florida. 

Matt Ray of VR2 on SI.com contributed to this story. 

