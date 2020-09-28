SI.com
DawgsDaily
Friday Observations: Killebrew Continues to Flash Ball Skills, Caleb Downs Impresses

Brooks Austin

I feel like I'm watching Brookwood play on a weekly basis at this point, but when you've got perhaps the best QB in the state in 2023 in Dylan Lonergan, two of the best WR's in the country in 2022, Sam M'Bake and Denylon Morrissette, oh and potentially the top corner in 2022 in Marquis Groves-Killebrew it only makes sense to take it in as much as you can.

Especially if they are playing a team like Mill Creek that will send a half a dozen guys onto the next level.

Let's start with Killebrew. He's the epitome of a lockdown cover corner. They threw the ball his direction I believe twice, and he intercepted the ball both times. One, with an incredible job of tracking the ball over his left shoulder, another at the end of the game to finish out the win. He also played about four plays on offense, each time they were trying to get him the ball, the final play he scorched the corner on a post for nearly a 45-yard score.

Brookwood asks their corners to play man to man on an island all night long. And you would too if you had MGK and Andre Stewart (2022 Auburn commit) roaming the outsides for you as well. 

Dylan Lonergan is putting up borderline video game stats through three games as a sophomore. He's already eclipsed 1,000 yards. He is just so beyond his years mentally and physically. It's just going to be so hard to keep this kid out of the Major League Baseball draft by the time he leaves high school. He's already ranked the No. 8 player in the country in 2023 as a right-handed pitcher. He's just a downright insane athlete. 

As for Caleb Downs. He's another 2023 soon to be superstar. He's nearly 6'1, 190 pounds, and plays the game with a level of physicality that you want to see from a young player. He does most of his work as a strong safety for Mill Creek, but from what I've seen during offseason training, he has the fluidity and ball skills to play centerfield on the next level.

Georgia has a legitimate shot at landing all five players mentioned here today. Killebrew is obviously already a commit. M'Bake is infatuated with the Georgia program. Denylon Morrissette loves Alabama but is certainly open to the opportunities that Georgia presents. 

The 2023's, Lonergan and Downs, have quite a way to go in their commitments, but Georgia has been in early on both of them. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

