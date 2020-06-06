Korey Foreman is the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class and the California prospect was back on the field today at the Top100 showcase in California hosted by Winner Circle Athletics.

Thanks to national scout, Keith Miller we were able to get some footage of Korey Foreman's performance at the event.

Miller tells Dawgs Daily that Foreman was bothered by a hip issue throughout the workout, often times stepping out to stretch but flashed utter dominance at points throughout.

The former Clemson commit is set to finish out his senior season at Centennial high school and has made it known that he and fellow five-star, Maason Smith prefer to play together in college.

Smith's de-commitment from Clemson was reportedly due to the distance between Clemson and California. Which has led to the belief that it's USC that leads in the recruitment of the five-star defensive end. However, the number one priority for both Foreman and Smith is the exposure and platform in order to reach the NFL.

Foreman is 6'4, 265 pounds, and will likely be a three and done type of prospect on the next level.

He's an absolute game wrecker as a defensive end and in the Georgia defensive system, his ability to set the edge while also get after the passer will provide the defense something they haven't had in several seasons. He plays in an odd front defense at Centennial now and will make a smooth transition onto the collegiate level.

