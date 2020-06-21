Lovasea Carroll Shuts Down His Recruitment

Lovasea Carroll is currently noted as the No. 6 running back in the 2021 recruiting class by the 247sports composite rankings.

Carroll is originally from Warrenton, Georgia, which is just over an hour from the Athens area. However, Carroll has seen his recruitment rise since his decision to head to IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida.

Carroll committed to the Bulldogs on April 9th, but as of recent, some believed he would reopen his recruitment. He put those rumors to rest today by shutting down his recruitment.

Carroll stated, "Well first off I would like to say Happy Father's Day. Second, I want to thank the man above for blessing me with this ability for the game of football. I know a lot of rumors been going around saying I might de-commit from Georgia and flip to Florida, all of it is true. I just thought that was a way for me to see the field early, but after looking at it I'm in the best position for my career at UGA. But after a lot of praying and talking with my family, I decided to stay committed to UGA. No love lost from no school, it's just been a great process these last couple of months. Finally, I decided to shutdown my recruitment for Good! I'm all in Dawg Nation! You gone hate me or love me, simple!"

With Carroll confirming himself to remain in the Bulldogs' class, Georgia fans can rest assured that they will have one of the nation's top talents at running back. But digging down a little deeper, keeping Carroll in the ears of other IMG players like Xavian Sorey and Terrion Arnold could also work in the Bulldogs' favor.

