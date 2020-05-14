DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Myles "MJ" Morris Talks Transfer Rule, Ready to Get Back

Brooks Austin

Several things are changing in the college football world. From college athletes being able to capitalize on their own name, image, and likeness to a new one-time transfer rule being put in place.  

No position is impacted more by those two changes than the quarterback position. They are the most marketable athletes on the field, and there is only playing time for one of them per team typically. 

So, when you're a highly-touted prospect such as Myles Morris, you will more than likely have your pick of top schools when it comes time to make your decision. Though, most of the top programs have already loaded up on the position. Vandagriff in 2021 to Georgia, Caleb Williams could end up at Oklahoma,  Garrett Nussmeier just committed to LSU, DJ Uiagalelei may have been a 2020 signee to Clemson but he could be in for a redshirt season this fall behind Trevor Lawrence. Almost all of those schools have already offered Morris. 

Though, what the current or future depth chart looks like means very little to the Carrollton High School product: 

"I'm only focused on where I'm going because if I want to go, let's say I want to go to LSU. And Nussmeier is set up there. I mean, I'm going out there to play so I mean, somebody's gonna have to sit but it doesn't really matter. Like, I want to go to LSU and I feel like that's the perfect place for me for like the rest of my life, I am only going to be there for like three or four years, I'm gonna go out there and play."

As for the new transfer rule, Morris is going to a school to win a job, and nothing more: 

"I mean, it's nice that you can transfer somewhere, but I'm not. I'm not transferring anywhere because I know I'm going to win that job." 

Everyone is anxious to get back to normal, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more excited to get back on the field with his guys than the quarterback of a Carrollton football team that has a chance to be one of the best in the state in 2020:

"Me and the guys talk every day and this has been forever like it feels like we've been not practicing for like a year so we all just can't wait to get back on the field even like for an hour so maybe 30 minutes. We just can't wait to get like back together as a team. With this team it's like a family, it's like a brotherhood. I can't wait to get back together, bond, and have fun and get to work and just try to win that ring next year."

As for what he's looking for in a potential school, Morris says it's about two things: Making him a better person, and getting him to the NFL. 

"My mom always tells me that it is if I can stay at that school for three years. Three, four years of my life, and have great academics. And then if I can say that school might make me a better person because if I'm a better person that's just gonna make me a whole better quarterback that's gonna elevate my game a lot higher.  Then if I can have that chance of being drafted. Walk across that stage and hopefully be a first-round draft pick one day"

Lofty goals for a 17-year old junior in high school, but he's certainly got the talent to do so. At 6'2, 185 pounds, Morris is an elite athlete. As a freshman in 2018, Morris received a 100.86 Nike Sparq rating. 

