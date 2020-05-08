Tygee Hill is a 6'2" 260-pound defensive tackle that plays for the four-time defending Louisiana 4A State Champions Edna Karr High School out of New Orleans. Hill is a class of 2022 prospect and his stellar performance for such a high profile program has had big-time offers rolling in since May of 2019. On April 17th of this year, the Georgia Bulldogs offered the New Orleans native and have already begun to build upon connections between UGA and the 'The Big Easy' early on in their recruitment of the 4-Star.

In a recent conversation with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Tygee Hill shared that Coach Hankton was the first person from the Georgia staff that he got in contact with. "Coach Hankton got in touch with my head coach and then I called Coach Hankton after that. It was a good talk because you know that Coach Hankton is from New Orleans and he wanted to touch base with me and let me know that they were interested in me. Then I got in touch with Coach Tray Scott not too long after and that's when the offer came, Coach Tray Scott offered me" said Hill.

Hill indicated that his initial talks with Scott were productive as well. Aside from the scholarship offer, Hill stated, "we just chopped it up and got to know each other a little bit, really started building that connection." That connection will prove to be vital in Hill's recruitment as it progresses, as the talented, young interior lineman shared, "I am looking for a real connection. I want to see who they really are, outside the uniform. What is their family like, what do they like to do outside of football? That academics are important, have to see if they're good or bad. But also, the environment. That's why visits will be important to me. I want to be there, check out the school and the staff and catch that vibe."

Georgia seems to be checking boxes early for Hill. The 4-Star defensive tackle feels that both Cortez Hankton and Tray Scott are, "real genuine guys. They ain't going to sugarcoat nothing. I feel that they really like me as a player and a person." Georgia is definitely in line for a visit once the on-campus recruiting restrictions get lifted.

On top of initially talking with Coach Hankton, another New Orleans native affiliated with the Dawgs has caught the attention of Hill. When discussing how intense fan bases in the SEC and especially Georgia's are bout recruiting, Hill shared the had already gotten a glimpse of that through 2020 UGA signee Sedrick Van Pran.

"I got to see how big things were with Sedrick Van Pran. I saw how they (Georgia fans) accepted him" said Hill. Hill's Edna Karr team defeated Van Pran's Warren Easton squad in the state title game this past December by one point. Hill noted that he and Van Pran are familiar with one another and that, "he's a real good dude. He definitely hit me up and congratulated me once he saw that I got the offer."

Hill is going to be one of, if not the, most highly coveted defensive lineman in his class. The rising junior is not done growing and he already plays like a major run stopper with a heavy strike and relentless pursuit of the ball. As he continues to develop in strength and conditioning, Hill is going to become a nightmare matchup along the defensive front.

Tygee Hill is also a very well rounded young man, who above all wants people to know that he's just a very social, very approachable guy. Personally, Hill's faith is very important to him. In terms of academics and life after football, he's contemplating veterinary school in college. Hill is going to take his time with his recruitment and enjoy the process, but Dawg fans should be keenly aware of his name because Georgia looks to be in this one for the long haul.

