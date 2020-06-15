Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - Prince Kollie

Prince Kollie is an exciting outside linebacker prospect from Jonesborough, Tennessee. The word exciting is used here with Kollie to help you understand what kind of player this young man is. Kollie is a guy that is not going to go long stretches of time without doing something that jumps out to those watching David Crockett High School play.

Kollie is active. At 6'2" 200 pounds, per his listing on Hudl, Kollie plays with great length and size, while also being able to run extremely well from sideline to sideline. The 4-Star is not afraid to take on would-be blockers and does so in a very physical nature that typically leaves the blocker on his heels and allows Kollie to create separation and make tackles.

All of this boils down to Kollie being a very highly sought after defender in the 2021 class. Just a few weeks ago, Kollie dropped his Top 10 schools. Georgia made the cut, along with an impressive array of college football powers. Since that announcement back on May 21st, Kollie has picked up an offer from Alabama which undoubtedly has changed up that Top 10 to a certain extent, or at the least has increased things to a Top 11.

Multiple sources have confirmed to us that Kollie, Xavian Sorey, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson are three prospects that are being pursued as very high priority targets on the defensive side of the ball. At the moment, Dawgs Daily on SI.com would say that those familiar with each of these three players' recruitments feel that Georgia is firmly in the running to be the ultimate landing spot for these versatile edge rushers.

Kollie specifically is fluid on the field and can do a variety of different things. It would be easy to see him being able to add on weight and even play on the inside at the next level. Kollie is a sure tackler and shows great athleticism on his high school team by playing running back and also lining up at receiver. Kollie could primarily play outside and serve as a nickel or 3rd down specialist on the inside even now with his ability to run and drop into coverage, combined with his natural ability to play in the box.

Georgia is going to lose Jermaine Johnson, who Dawgs Daily on SI.com expects to have a monster year, and Walter Grant to graduation, Azeez Ojulari could very likely turn pro, and Robert Beal Jr. has already flirted with the transfer portal once. So adding depth at OLB is going to be a key in this class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.