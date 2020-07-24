Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Prentiss "Air" Noland

Davis Mills, Harrison Bailey, and Trevor Lawrence. Those are the names that have been ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the state of Georgia on Alex Benson's Born 2 Compete class rankings prior to entering high school.

Benson finds these young prospects before anybody else, and more times than not, he hits more than he misses. Today, we take a look at the next guy in line to be the Top QB coming out of Georgia, Prentiss "Air" Noland.

He's 6'2, 185 pounds as a rising freshman at Langston Hughes high school, and he's as physically prepared for high school football as any rising freshman in the southeast at the quarterback position. Even a young prospect like Kamari McClellan might throw as pretty a ball as Noland but has much more physical development needing to be had before he takes the reigns at Oxford high in Alabama.

Noland is the modern-day quarterback, though not exactly a runner, he's athletic enough to avoid the rush and makes plays with his feet. And there's really no telling just how much bigger he could get. If we look up in three years and he's 6'4 or 6'5 entering his Senior year, I wouldn't be surprised.

Lefty throwers can oftentimes be a bit long and deliberate with their motion, but not Noland. It's as efficient as any right-hander I've seen in his class and the power and spin rate that he produces allows him to go places like Tony Ballard's QB camp and throw on par with QBs much older and more physically developed than he.

The other part of the equation is that Noland appears to be a gamer. He's played in numerous all-star games for Born 2 Compete and he just flat out wins. He wins with great ball placement, great anticipation, and is a competitor down to his core. That's something that can be missed in a player of his caliber that has had accolades throughout his extremely young career.

"Noland is special. If there is such a thing as a clutch gene in football like there is in basketball, he has it. If the game is on the line, he will come through." - Alex Benson, Born 2 Compete

He's already received scholarship offers from Kentucky and Georgia Tech, and that is just the beginning for this lefty signal-caller.

