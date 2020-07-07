St. Frances Academy (Maryland) outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is set to commit on Wednesday at 2 PM among his top five of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Maryland.

Today, we break down his film and let you know exactly what Dumas-Johnson brings to whatever school he ends up choosing.

Frame

At 6'2, 225 pounds, he's got ideal size and length for a modern inside linebacker. The days of playing around 235/240 pounds are long gone. In today's game, it's about being able to cover the 53.5 yards worth of field from sideline to sideline. He carries the weight exceptionally well and is as physically mature as any backer in the 2021 class.

Athleticism

This is speed at the linebacker position. Though a lot of backers these days can run, JDJ is speed paired with power. His play strength is off the charts. He attacks blockers well, he rolls his hips through the point of contact well, and there's little to no yards after contact when ball carriers meet him. He redirects well, showing good hips and footwork in crowded spaces and there are signs of burst as well.

Instincts

There's some hesitation in his game, which is an indication that his play recognition might not be on par with some of the other linebackers in this class, but once he's identified things, he's as quick to contact as anyone. He plays with the perfect amount of aggression, rarely over pursuing or overextending himself, but constantly in the right body positioning for an impactful strike.

Polish

He's at home at the inside linebacker position. There's some things to clean up in terms of instincts and anticipation, but a lot of that won't take long with the right linebacker coach that can translate high-level information well. He's going to be best served in the run game early on in his career, but his recovery speed will allow for him to be made useful in zone coverages as a linebacker.

Player comparison

He plays and moves about like 80% of Roquan Smith with 80% of Quay Walker's size and length.

