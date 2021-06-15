BREAKING: Travis Shaw's Final Four Released

Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Travis Shaw Releases Top 4

The top-ranked player in the state of North Carolina Travis Shaw just released his final four schools for his recruitment.
Out of Greensboro, North Carolina, the five-star defensive tackle announced via Twitter his final four schools Tuesday evening. Just hours after the announcement of fellow Georgia Bulldogs defensive line target Mykel Williams announced his commitment to USC. 

Shaw's four schools included Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. Clemson most recently hosted Shaw on campus for a visit, with Georgia standing in line to be the next school to receive the highly touted defensive linemen. 

Shaw is considered a top priority for Clemson and Georgia this cycle as he brings an unrivaled skillset to whatever college he may choose. Having played off the edge in high school, he will move inside as an interior lineman at 6-foot-5 and nearly 310 pounds, making him a potential instant impact as a run stopper. 

From Georgia's perspective, following the decommitment of Bear Alexander, Shaw is arguably the top linemen left on the board, with Walter Nolen right up there with the North Carolina native. 

Playing as an edge rusher at 310 pounds amazes many when turning on the tape with his athleticism and fluid movement at his size. Aside from his size and explosive movement, his constantly high effort level makes him stand out. Shaw has been an offensive tackle's nightmare throughout his time in high school football in North Carolina. 

While Clemson is said to be the leader in the recruitment of Shaw, it is no secret that the Dawgs love Shaw and have one thing going for them in his recruitment, which is the friendship between Shaw and current Georgia commitment Jalon Walker. 

Georgia's inclusion in the top four of Shaw leaves the door open for a possibility of the Dawgs landing the highly touted defensive tackle.

