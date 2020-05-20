DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Walton High School Trio

Brooks Austin

Upon first glance at Rawson Macneill and Pearce Spurlin, you begin to wonder if they just grow 6'5+ wideouts on trees in Marietta where Walton High School is located. 

But every Bonnie needs a Clyde, and every wideout needs a quarterback. Insert Zak Rozsman. Today we take a look at all three, in what will likely be a pass-happy offense in 2020, and for good reason. Let's start with the QB. 

2022 QB, Zak Rozsman 

It's a loaded QB class in the state of Georgia for 2022. There could be nearly a dozen or more quarterbacks from the state to go on and play D1 football. Rozsman already has offers from Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech and has received interest from several other Power-5 programs. 

He got playing time as a freshman at Walton at a mere 150 pounds, flash forward to today and he's 6'3, 206 pounds heading into his Junior season. Not only that, for two consecutive years Rozsman's received the principal's award given to not only the student that succeeds in the classroom, but is a light to the students and faculty around him. 

2022 WR, Rawson Macneill

He's been sort of a late bloomer in terms of national attention, but the first time I saw Rawson back in February, you could just tell he had a natural gift for playing wideout. He doesn't just catch the ball, he plucks the ball out of the air, constantly keeping the ball away from his chest. In the scouting world, these kinds of prospects are said to have "Natural hands." 

He's 6'5, 193 pounds and it didn't take but a few routes for Hustle Inc. head coach Tony Ballard to let him know where he'd be playing his 7on7 ball in the future. He runs fluid and efficient routes and maintains speed in and out of his breaks, something that will rectify any questions about his top-end speed. 

2023 WR/TE, Pearce Spurlin

Upon seeing some footage of Pearce Spurlin, I received a text message from a fellow scout in the industry that simply said, "You heard it here first, that's a five-star in the future." He's 6'6", 202 pounds with a wingspan nearing 82". And typically when you see stretched out youngin's like Spurlin, you expect to see a bit of laboring in terms of body movements because they haven't caught up with their body just yet. 

That's not the case with Spurlin. He moves like a dynamic athlete already. There's going to be a natural progression over time towards the tight end position I would assume, but he's going to be the modern hybrid tight end with the skills of a wideout. 

He's already received a Nebraska offer as a freshman and he will soon be flooded with many more. 

