Georgia Recruiting: 2023 DE, Justin Benton Talks About Recent Visit

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Even as a Freshman at Newton High School, it doesn't take long to identify the 6'2, 240-pound pass rusher by the name of Justin Benton. The son of former Georgia Bulldog (and teammate of Kirby Smart), Phillip Benton has already garnered the attention of his father's alma mater.

Just a day after his 15th birthday on January 22nd of this year, Benton received an offer from the University of Georgia following a Freshman season in which he accumulated 79.0 tackles, 16 TFLs, and 9.0 sacks.

Now, in just the spring of his 9th-grade year, Benton will spend the next month or so taking visits to some of the top programs in the country to survey his options.

We caught up with the 2023 Georgia target following his recent visit to Athens to see how it went and what his plans are for the near future.

Q: How was the visit to Georgia?

"My visit to Georgia went good. Spectacular visit. I got to go the meeting rooms and talk to coaches, talk about what position they see me at. It was a fun visit."

We have spoken to a lot of top prospects lately here at the Bulldog Maven, and of course, we always like to get the players' insight on what they think about coach Kirby Smart and what sticks out most about the Georgia head coach.

"What sticks out most about Coach Kirby Smart is his family attitude. He actually played with my dad, so we got a great relationship with coach Kirby. He’s a real good guy."

Benton isn't only impressed with CKS though, defensive line coach, Tray Scott has already made an impression on the young edge rusher from Newton High:

"Coach Scott? That’s my Dawg. He is fun and really energetic. Good guy and a great coach."

VIDEO: Justin Benton Workout

DE, Justin Benton

Being that Benton's father is a former Division 1 football player, he has a rather unique experience with regards to dealing with the recruitment process. Justin talked about what it's like to have a parent with such experience:

"Sometimes it is very challenging. Everything you do, he’s on you because he wants you to do it right. Do it right the first time, you know what I’m saying? He has experienced D1, and he wants me to get into college early and do what I have got to do to get to the NFL"

Benton has been taking visits to some of the biggest programs in the country since as early as March of his 8th-grade year, and he plans to continue doing as much to continue building strong relationships and feeling out the best fit for him.

Benton plans to continue visiting Georgia, seeing as it's a mere 35-minute drive for the Covington native, as well as take trips to Clemson, South Carolina, and Florida State.

As for the goals he has set for his second year of high school football this fall, Benton has lofty expectations:

"I’m looking to improve my game against the run and pass-rushing. I’m a pass rusher, I love to pass rush. I had 9 sacks last year, I’m setting a personal sack goal for 15 sacks this year."

This is a recruitment that will only continue to heat up as he progresses through high school, but Benton has told Bulldog Maven that Georgia has the lead in his recruitment as of now.

