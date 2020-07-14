DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Terrence Ferguson Sets Commitment Date

Brooks Austin

Terrence Ferguson is a high priority target for the University of Georgia and he has set a commitment date. Sunday, July 19th Ferguson will be making his decision. 

It begs question why he has so quickly decided to make such an announcement, nonetheless, we will have you covered here on Dawgs Daily. 

The Peach County high school product has seamlessly made the transition from right tackle to left tackle over the past year or so down in South Georgia and has displayed technique that is rather uncommon for a player of his age.

I've gone as far as to say he reminds me of Andrew Thomas, except Thomas was known for his athleticism then paired it with great technique in college. Whereas, Ferguson has become a technician with room to elevate his athletic ceiling upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

There is some tightness in his hips that shows up on tape, but apart from that, he's as flawless of offensive tackle prospect as you're going to find at the high school level.

He just understands leverage in every sense of the word. The film also shows that he clearly understands the play intention and design based on where he’s putting that big backside. NASTY is an understatement. He’s driving defenders off the screen and pursuing linebackers at the next level. Pair all of that with an effort level that is unmatched at the position, and you've got a can't miss prospect.

When you look at the roster, is he a player that they must have in the 2021 class? Maybe not. Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg all singing in the 2020 class certainly crowded the room. Though, I can make the case that he's the most primed to play early of all those players mentioned because he's fundamentally fit to do so if called upon.

He could of course be moving to the guard position in college, where his size and strength will provide a solid foundation, though he'd need to gain some weight. 

