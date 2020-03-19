Georgia Target Dakota Mitchell Announces Commitment

Dakota Mitchell has announced his commitment to play at the college level for LSU.

The recruitment of Mitchell has moved at a very quick pace since late January. Dakota Mitchell, who stars on both sides of the ball for Winter Park High School in Florida, has received nearly 20 offers from FBS schools since January 23rd. Mitchell narrowed things down and announced his Top 3 just three days ago on March 16th. LSU, Florida, and Georgia, who offered Mitchell on February 11th, were the trio that made the cut.

The notoriety and attention that Mitchell has garnered are well warranted. When watching the film on Mitchell, you see a player with tremendous instincts. As a defensive back, he is decisive, quick to close on routes, hard-hitting, and possesses excellent ball skills.

Mitchell plays both running back and receiver on the offensive side of the ball. Even though Dakota will be playing safety at the next level, there is no doubt that the playmaking prowess he has put on display with the ball in his hands during his career at Winter Park helped to jump-start his recruitment.

Overall, Mitchell shows great athleticism and versatility. Also, despite not being the biggest safety in the world, he shows no hesitation when it comes to rolling down and playing in the box. When Mitchell pursues the ball, he arrives with bad intentions.

It's still very early in the 2021 recruiting process and the Coronavirus restrictions have thrown all of the recruiting world into a tailspin. Despite all of it though, Dakota Mitchell seems to have navigated a fast and furious recruitment, and a meteoric rise to the top in terms of Power 5 programs pursuing him, with relative certainty. When we asked for comment on the finality of the commitment, Dakota replied quickly, "Probably shutting it all down."

