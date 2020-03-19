BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Target Dakota Mitchell Announces Commitment

BGilmer18

Dakota Mitchell has announced his commitment to play at the college level for LSU.

The recruitment of Mitchell has moved at a very quick pace since late January. Dakota Mitchell, who stars on both sides of the ball for Winter Park High School in Florida, has received nearly 20 offers from FBS schools since January 23rd. Mitchell narrowed things down and announced his Top 3 just three days ago on March 16th. LSU, Florida, and Georgia, who offered Mitchell on February 11th, were the trio that made the cut.

The notoriety and attention that Mitchell has garnered are well warranted. When watching the film on Mitchell, you see a player with tremendous instincts. As a defensive back, he is decisive, quick to close on routes, hard-hitting, and possesses excellent ball skills.

Mitchell plays both running back and receiver on the offensive side of the ball. Even though Dakota will be playing safety at the next level, there is no doubt that the playmaking prowess he has put on display with the ball in his hands during his career at Winter Park helped to jump-start his recruitment. 

Overall, Mitchell shows great athleticism and versatility. Also, despite not being the biggest safety in the world, he shows no hesitation when it comes to rolling down and playing in the box. When Mitchell pursues the ball, he arrives with bad intentions.

It's still very early in the 2021 recruiting process and the Coronavirus restrictions have thrown all of the recruiting world into a tailspin. Despite all of it though, Dakota Mitchell seems to have navigated a fast and furious recruitment, and a meteoric rise to the top in terms of Power 5 programs pursuing him, with relative certainty. When we asked for comment on the finality of the commitment, Dakota replied quickly, "Probably shutting it all down."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Todd Gurley has been released by the LA Rams

After rumors of potentially being traded, Todd Gurley has been released by the LA Rams and will hit the NFL Free agency market.U

Brooks Austin

by

BGilmer18

Making the Case: The Greatest Georgia QB of All-Time, Jake Fromm

Plain and simple, there is a strong case for Jake Fromm as the greatest of all time when it comes to the quarterback position at Georgia. Today, we make that case.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Amarius Mims Announces Commitment Date and Top Schools

Five star offensive tackle, Amarius Mims has Announced his intended Commitment Date for October 14th along with and Top Schools

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Top Five Targets in the 2021 Recruiting Class

Georgia has just three commits in the 2021 class, with several top targets pushing back their commitment schedules. We look at the top five targets.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: WR Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has an onslaught of incoming wide reciever talent this fall. Today, we take a look at what the depth chart could look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Leonard Floyd Agrees to Terms with LA Rams

Former Georgia Bulldog, Leonard Flloyd has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Bears on March 17th.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Unvirsity of Georgia has confirmed via an email that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Seven Former Bulldogs Selected in Lastest NFL Mock Draft

The latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from CBSsports.com has seven former Georgia Bulldogs being drafted in next month's NFL Draft. Find out where they land.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Mukuba Has The Attention Of Every Major Program, Including Georgia

Andrew Mukuba is one of the fastest rising stars in the 2021 class. At 5'11" 180, Mukuba is a dynamic playmaker, and Georgia is the latest to offer.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: RB Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has canceled all spring sporting events including the G-Day game. However, today we review the RB depth chart for this fall.

Brooks Austin