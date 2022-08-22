Skip to main content

2024 UGA Target KingJoseph Edwards Previews Insane Visits List for Upcoming Season

KingJoseph Edwards is one of the most sought after prospects in the 2024 class. Here is where he will be this fall.

KingJoseph Edwards out of Buford (GA) has become quite a priority on the recruiting trail for plenty of schools. The 33rd-ranked prospect in the country according to the 247 Composite Rankings has compiled dozens of offers and has solidified himself as one of the nation's premier prospects. 

Georgia, who is recruiting Edwards at OLB, is extremely high on Edwards, and the feeling is mutual. Here is what Edwards told Dawgs Daily recently:

"Ultimately it’s about me feeling comfortable and having a good relationship with the coaches, and we have that. I speak to Uzo often. They are definitely persistent. If they keep up the consistency I will definitely end up at UGA."

UGA seems in a good spot early on, but the competition will be stiff. Edwards told Dawg Post that some other schools standing out right now besides UGA include Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and Texas. You should expect other teams to be in the mix as well. 

 On Monday, Edwards released his fall visits schedule and gave fans everywhere a sneak peek at his recruitment.

Edwards plans to be in Athens for UGAs home opener against Samford. While this is the only visit to UGA he currently has planned for during the season, Edwards has made multiple known visits to Georgia over the course of his recruitment. 

When asked what he is most excited about for his Georgia visit, Edwards continues to praise UGA.

"They are the best team in college football. Everyone knows that... I know they are physical and aggressive. That's what I like."

Other notable stops on his tour include stops at SEC east foes Kentucky and Florida. He will also make a visit to Tuscaloosa to check out the Tide. He is also planning on making stops at some premier programs outside of the SEC such as USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Here is a list of the current visits Edwards has planned:

September 3rd: Ohio State vs Notre Dame                                                                            September 10th: Georgia vs Samford                                                                                     September 24th: Kentucky vs Northern Illinois                                                                    October 1st: Texas vs West Virginia                                                                                        October 8th: Alabama vs Texas A&M                                                                                      October 15th: Florida vs LSU                                                                                                  October 29th: Michigan vs Michigan State                                                                            November 5th: Miami vs Florida State                                                                                    November 12th: Michigan State vs Rutgers                                                                          November 19th: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State                                                                    November 26th: USC vs Notre Dame                                                                                         

